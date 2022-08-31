Why Jennifer Lopez chose Ralph Lauren for her wedding dress

The Diva from the Bronx said yes for the second time with Ben Affleck and they celebrated it in Georgia, where the actor owns a southern-style plantation. The wedding was dreamy Jennifer Lopez she couldn’t let go of her own styling, which is already a registered trademark. See what it is and why he chose a wedding dress of the Ralph Lauren firm.

Although the entire celebration was staring, they were just a few images that have already gone around the world. In them, it was possible to appreciate the majesty and fashion relevance that his wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez: The wedding dress Ralph Lauren

For that great unforgettable day, Jennifer Lopez was very faithful to his personal style and decided to go for a wedding dress Mermaid cut. He himself had a spectacular ruffled skirt belonging to the designer Ralph Lauren.

Many have interpreted the flyers as a folkloric nod to Spanish culture. At the moment when she was at the altar about to say ‘yes, I want’, some photographs appeared with all her children, but the imposing dress took all eyes.

The wedding dress of Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren era – Source: People en Español

Now, despite the fact that the Diva has a very close relationship with fashion icons such as Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, this time she wanted to wear an exclusive design by a trend genius who, like her, grew up in the Bronx : Ralph Lauren.

With an impressive tail and an imposing veil, the truth is that Jennifer Lopez I had been trusting this American firm for some time. Usually, he did it at relevant moments in his career, as it is worth remembering in 2019 when he presented himself to collect his award as an icon of style at the CFDA Awards.

At the time, she chose an orange two-piece suit that was made up of a high-neck crop top, appliqués, and a skirt with a print train. “I love fashion, and having grown up in the Bronx loving trends, to be here tonight with so many artists and designers is something that makes me feel immensely honored. It’s a dream for me ”she commented back then as she stepped onto the red carpet.

Then, in his networks he wrote: “Ralph Lauren celebrates the metamorphosis of American fashion and its narratives outside of tradition.” Passionate about the brand, JLo did not hesitate in one of the most important moments of her life, wearing a design with the designer.

It is worth noting that the firm is already one of the favorites of many of the most stylish celebrities. You can remember Lily Collins and Priyanka Chopra who also trusted the American brand to celebrate one of the most special events of their lives.

Jennifer Lopez anticipating what the veil of her wedding dress – Source: Instagram @jlo

A few days before the wedding, her own Jennifer Lopez She was already giving clues about who would be the firm that would be in charge of dressing her on her big day. She even walked down the street wearing a multicolored Polo Ralph Lauren tracksuit to which she added Quay sunglasses, a Hermès Birkin bag and Nike sneakers, which are a trend.

Did you like his wedding dress?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.