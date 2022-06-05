Why Jessica Alba’s Husband Called Their Wedding ‘Laughtily Awkward’

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been together since 2004, making theirs one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. The couple got married in secret without inviting anyone from anywhere. Though they didn’t talk about it right away, the celebrities pulled back the veil on their nuptials, with Warren calling the wedding “ridiculously awkward.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren married in 2008

Actress Jessica Alba and Cash Warren arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Alba and Warren met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic four. Alba had already cultivated a reputation as a solid star, landing several leading roles. She played Sue Storm in the superhero movie while Warren worked as a production assistant.

When they met, Alba was in a relationship. But after setting her eyes on her future husband, the actor immediately fell in love with Warren. A year after meeting him, Alba even warmed up to Cosmopolitan about him. “He could be The One,” she said. “I cared so much about him right away and already wanted him to be here forever.”

During the early years of their marriage, the couple struggled with Alba’s status as a public figure. Reports indicated that Warren worked to fit her mold and did not particularly enjoy the nickname she earned from the media. Although they proclaimed their love for each other, the couple broke up after two years of dating.

Judging by their current marriage, the couple did not remain apart for long. In December 2007, the news broke that Alba was pregnant. Shortly after, the couple announced their engagement. In May 2008, People reported that the couple had married before the birth of their first child.

Alba’s rep told the publication that the couple went to the Beverly Hills courthouse and had the ceremony under an “arch of green silk foliage and white flowers.” The source further noted that Alba had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and was wearing a long blue dress, while Warren wore a white shirt and brown pants. After applying for a marriage license, the couple only had to wait 40 minutes before getting married.

Jessica Alba’s husband called the wedding “laughably awkward”

Many celebrities have big weddings full of stars and lots of decorations. But Machete star proposed that she and Warren get married on a whim.

Though the couple didn’t publicly discuss their wedding at the time, Warren opened up about it years later via an Instagram post. In 2019, he went online to wish his wife a happy anniversary. Instead of taking the standard poetic walk down memory lane, the producer opted for honesty.

“It was not the dream wedding you deserved,” Warren wrote to his wife. “In fact, it was ridiculously awkward. Standing under an arch of dusty plastic flowers in the courthouse chapel, we held hands and said, ‘I do.’ No friends or family attended… Just you, me and the court clerk who served as a witness.”

Jessica Alba started the wedding quickly

Alba corroborated Warren’s recollection of the events in The Late Late Show with James Corden. She told the talk show host that she woke up one day and asked if she had any meetings that day. When he said no, she asked him, “Should we get married?” Turns out Warren was more than happy to marry the love of her life.

Like her husband, Alba joked around a bit on stage. the Dark Angel The actor explained that they were already engaged at the time, but the real focus for her wasn’t on the wedding itself, but on getting food from the iconic Beverly Hills deli Nate ‘n Al’s after. “I knew we could get married quickly, you know, sign some papers and get things done,” she laughed. “I just didn’t want to be rushed with my crispy drowned bacon in a buttered pancake situation.”

