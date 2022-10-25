Why Jessica Biel Didn’t Want To Act Alongside Her Husband Justin Timberlake In Candy

Entertainers Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have finally made their first on-screen appearance together. Candy premiered on Hulu and in addition to being the stage for these husbands to demonstrate their talent, some unknown details were revealed about how they decided to appear sharing scenes despite the actress’s doubts.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for 10 years and for the first time share their time working together on the show. Candy which is transmitted by Hulu. They let their fans know how much fun they’ve been having on set when they posted some photos of them dressed up as their characters on Instagram.

It’s been a wonderful experience working together Jessica and Justin on Candy’s crime drama

Jessica plays the suspected killer Candy Montgomery, a housewife who is accused of murder. The real life crime was against her neighbor and with an ax in 1980. Justin managed to appear on the show as a sheriff investigating the case.

Although they have already made it clear that they are excited to film together and have told fans what it has been like working on the production of the five episodes how hard Candy. They opened their posts regarding the series with a selfie on Instagram. “Careful, Candy. There’s a new sheriff in town”was the title of the photo where both come out in disguise.

Justin, for his part, also posted a photo of himself with unflattering facial hair and a baby bump writing: “The belly is fake, the hair is fake, the mustache is real. Meet Diffy.”

However, few know that when the project began to become a reality, Jessica had many doubts and came to think that it was not a good idea to work alongside her husband, but Justin insisted very much that they give him the opportunity to play the role of Steve Deffibaugh.

“He desperately wanted to play this role, and I really thought he was kidding,” Biel said.

Despite knowing that the production budget was somewhat tightJessica explained to Justin that his payment would be little and yet, This did not put him off at all! On the contrary; his performance as the gruff sheriff so impressed his wife that she couldn’t believe it was him. Others noted that Jessica’s character, Candy, has a somewhat familiar hairstyle, as she recalls Justin’s cropped curls in the late ’90s and early ’00s when he sang in N’Sync.

“There are definitely those moments where you get out of character,” says Biel. “You look across the table, like, ‘Is that my husband with that belly and that hair and that mustache? Oh my gosh, he is.'”

On the other hand, the fans of the artists have been infected with Candy’s story and enjoyed Biel’s performance so much , such as Justin’s cameo and noted clear on-screen chemistry between the pair. The series received praise from viewers:

“#CandyOnHulu is such a great series! Big fan of Jessica Biel’s work. Justin Timberlake’s cameo was a nice surprise.”