Why Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy’ On Hulu Is Only 5 Episodes: ‘The Gravitron Inspired Us’ [Exclusive]

Jessica Biel’s new true crime drama, Candy, on Hulu only has five episodes, but viewers want more. It’s a strange story of an ’80s Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), who felt she did everything right, but her conformity brought her to a breaking point. She gave her friend and churchmate Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) an axe, but what happened after her is more disturbing. Find out why the writers and producers decided to tell the true crime story of Candy in just five episodes.

‘Candy’ on Hulu episode list

Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9, with the first episode only releasing at 9pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13. See the complete list of Candy episodes here:

Candy Episode 1, “Friday the 13th,” airs May 9 at 9 pm PT/Midnight ET.

Candy Episode 2, “Happy Wife Happy Life,” airs May 10 at 9pm PT/Midnight ET.

Candy Episode 3, “Overkill,” drops May 11 at 9pm PT/Midnight ET.

Candy Episode 4, “Covergirl,” drops May 12 at 9 PM PT/Midnight ET.

Candy Episode 5, “The Fight,” drops May 13 at 9pm PT/Midnight ET.

Why is ‘Candy’ on Hulu only five episodes long?

In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, executive producer Michael Uppendahl explained why they chose to stick to just five episodes per Candy.

“We wanted to distill it into its most majestic form,” he began. “I felt like I needed to really sing and have real vitality. The compression of the amount of time we have to count really helped because there are some elements of the mundaneness of its existence that fueled the episode: the crime. But I didn’t want to stop at that and dwell on it.”

Uppendahl referenced a quote from film director Billy Wilder to help explain why they kept the series so short. “Let the audience add two plus two, and they will love you forever.”

“I like a visceral approach like that,” Uppendahl referenced the quote. The language stories are also beautiful and wonderful, but this one would have been useless.”

Creator and executive producer Nick Antosca also explained why he felt Candy it was perfect for a short series of five episodes.

“Each episode has a low-key vibe,” Antosca told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s like a day in the life. Here is the matter, and here is the investigation. Here is the trial. We felt like there were five acts in the story.”

The Gravitron Inspired ‘Candy’ on Hulu

One thing the producers and writers frequently compared the story to was the Gravitron, which is a portable amusement park commonly found at fairs. The journey goes by many other names: Starship 2000, Centrifuge, Alien Invasion, Flight to Mars, but it does the same thing no matter what it’s called. The Gravitron is a short ride that reaches a top speed of about 24 RPM in 20 seconds by spinning its occupants in a circle.

“I thought that was a bit of a bold move, but we talk a lot about the gravitron, the carnival ride, where you’re pinned against the wall,” Uppendahl continued. “It’s a bit of a slow start, but then you’re up against the wall, the floor falls off and you can’t move. And then it’s over, and you slide down the wall, and they open the door, and it’s all done. And we thought this was a good format for this story. Basically, the gravitron inspired us.”

‘Candy’ drops five nights in a row on Hulu

Hulu typically releases three episodes of an original series and then the remaining installments one at a time, on a weekly basis. However, someone on the streamer proposed something new for Candy — drops one episode every night for five days. Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Uppendahl why the consecutive days format since Hulu doesn’t usually do that.

“I think our friends at Hulu came up with it for the same reason you say: they’ve never done it before,” he said. “It’s five episodes, which is very helpful. We all mark Friday the 13th of May because the opening episode takes place and the event took place on a Friday the 13th of June. And we all thought, ‘Well, let’s work on that.’ And originally, the idea was to drop everyone off that day, and then someone said, ‘How about five nights?'”

