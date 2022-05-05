Entertainment

Why Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy’ On Hulu Is Only 5 Episodes: ‘The Gravitron Inspired Us’ [Exclusive]

Jessica Biel’s new true crime drama, Candy, on Hulu only has five episodes, but viewers want more. It’s a strange story of an ’80s Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), who felt she did everything right, but her conformity brought her to a breaking point. She gave her friend and churchmate Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) an axe, but what happened after her is more disturbing. Find out why the writers and producers decided to tell the true crime story of Candy in just five episodes.

‘Candy’ on Hulu episode list

Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9, with the first episode only releasing at 9pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13. See the complete list of Candy episodes here:

