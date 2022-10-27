Why Joe Biden could lose control of both houses of Congress

Early voting has already begun in several states. This scene, yesterday, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where the Republicans could take more than one seat from the Democrats. (REUTERS/Paul Ratje)

Little Rhody, as the former state of Rhode Island is known, is prosperous and liberal. He did not send a single republican to Congress in Washington for the past 30 years. Providence, the capital, is a college-sounding island, classic in every way, Kennedy. To speak in these lands of a nouveau riche without style like Donald Trump is heresy. They have always preferred democratic sobriety and solidarity with the working class. But suddenly, in the last few weeks, everything seems to have changed. The small state would be turning Republican according to the average number of voter intention polls in these crucial midterm legislative elections on November 8.

And it’s not just Rhode Island. This is also the case in other traditionally Democratic states like Oregon, California Y New York. The latest polls show that Democrats, who previously held a comfortable lead in some elections to the House of Representativesare on a knife edge, and that the elections to the Senatewhich were considered a tie between the two parties, are now leaning Republican.

Until last month, when the inflation seemed to have stopped its unprecedented rate of growth, in the White House they were very confident that President Joe Biden’s party was going to increase its advantage in the Senate, where they are now tied and can only pass laws by the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris , and also maintain control of the House of Representatives. The average of surveys published by the specialized site FiveThirtyEight marked this trend.

Florida “Trumpist” Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, shake hands with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and his girlfriend, Chelsea Grimes, at the end of the final debate of the campaign. (Crystal Vander Weiter/Pool via REUTERS)

“We thought for a while that we could defy gravity, but reality is setting in,” Sean McElwee, CEO of Data for Progress, a progressive research and polling company, told the New York Times. “The goal should now be to limit party losses so that we can try to win back the House in 2024.”

Republicans only need five seats to turn around a majority in the lower house, and with the current bleak map, some Democratic strategists fear the party could lose much more: 20 or even 30 seats. In Oregon, Republicans are contending with a good chance of winning half of the state’s six seats in Congress, versus the only seat they now have in the traditional Democratic stronghold. In California, Republicans have a chance of keeping five representatives in districts where Biden had won by more than 10 points in 2020. In New York, Republicans are well placed in five other districts that Biden won two years ago, including that of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the party’s Campaign Committee. If they get to keep that seat, it will be a symbol of the debacle.

The electoral strategists in Washington are seeing that this unprecedented trend until just a few weeks ago is due to the persistent inflation that does not give in despite the enormous efforts of the White House and the image of “lack of energy” that it could be transmitting Biden despite their huge achievements by passing several crucial laws through Congress to prop up the economy and preserve the environment. But they also mark an important strategic error: Democrats did not go to fight Republicans for seats in their own districts. “We are focused on defending our positions instead of going to attack them,” acknowledged Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. This allowed the Republicans, dominated by the Trump wing of the party, to concentrate the money raised in the campaigns that seemed lost in rival territory.

The right to abortion, after the decision to limit it by the Supreme Court of Justice, became the crucial issue of this mid-term campaign. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Eleven of the districts most awash with money by Republicans are seats that Biden won by 10 percentage points or more. That’s a remarkable number of solidly Democratic seats for Republicans to contest. In 2020, Democrats did not carry a single district that Trump carried four years earlier by 10 points or more. By contrast, Democrats have devoted virtually no party funds nationally to trying to grab solid Trump seats.

And it is not that the Democrats have lost hope of maintaining the advantages in their old fiefdoms, but that they foresee an extraordinary legal offensive by the Trumpists who have already announced they are preparing to defend what they consider “vote theft” in key districts. . Trump’s legal team is already working on a concrete strategy to denounce alleged fraud in the states of Philadelphia and Georgia, where the former president claimed that the election had been stolen from him. An assertion that led Trump to encourage his most radicalized supporters to storm Congress on January 6, 2020 in what, according to the official investigation, “constitutes an attempted self-coup.”

Losing control of one or both houses of Congress will profoundly mark the next two years of Biden’s presidency. With that power, the Republicans are going to block his entire progressive agenda that includes the disputed right to abortion, and promote new laws to curb immigration and public spending on projects to care for the environment. Republicans are also expected to launch investigations into Democratic spending and the business and private life of the president’s son, Hunter Biden. Some Trumpist legislators have already publicly announced that if they get the votes they will ask for the impeachment, the political trial, of Biden.

Voters in front of the machines where they mark their preferences in early voting in Columbus, in the state of Georgia. (REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

In any case, in the White House they assure that there is still time to reverse some tendencies in the intention of votes. In the United States there is a majority of undecided and votes that move from one party to another. Historically, midterm elections favor the party that is not in the White House and, they believe, close contests they could opt for the Democrats by a small number of votes. “We’ve been talking for months about the economy, about inflation, about abortion, about our legislative victories and how that will help Americans,” a White House official told Reuters. They don’t think there are sin of optimists seeing the mobilization of women across the country after the Supreme Court restricted the right to abortion. Legislative victories in June and the August vote in Kansas, in which efforts to remove abortion protections from the state constitution were rejected, led Democrats to believe that voters were rejecting Republican political priorities.

“There was a increase in the number of women who registered to vote in several battleground states and we believe it is extremely important to get these newly mobilized voters into the voting booths in November,” said the official who spoke to Reuters. The issue of abortion is playing “a key role” in at least half a dozen competitive elections to the Senate, say the ruling party.

And these days many eyes will be focused on the former president Barack Obama who will take to the field to support Democratic candidates in the most contested districts. The former president is known to be a “camp animal” and that he has broad support in the Democratic base. But Trump will also enter the arena and has already scheduled several appearances with his candidates. MAGA (Make America Great Again), his motto. These will be crucial days for the United States and much of the world. Even Vladimir Putin will be very attentive to the results. If the Trumpists take control of both houses of Congress, the unconditional support that Biden is giving to Ukraine.

Keep reading:

The battle between Democrats and Republicans for the November elections reaches the Nuclear Agreement