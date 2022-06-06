Why Johnny Depp didn’t like kissing Keira Knightley

for several weeks Johnny Depp became the protagonist of the world media scene because of his controversial trial against Amber Heard for defamation. Now, with the legal confrontation over and coming out triumphant, the actor trusts that, with his once again clean image, he will once again recover his career as one of the great stars of the industry for which many production companies were fighting for. to have.

As a result of all the dispute that has had the whole world in suspense, the question arose as to whether the actor would once again be part of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, in which he brought to life the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. However, from the stand and being questioned by the lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, he assured that he would not do it even for all the money in the world.

Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The truth is Johnny Depp He does not plan to be part of the famous Disney pirate story again, nor to meet up again with his former castmates, as Orlando Bloom Y Keira Knightleywho had already said goodbye to the production long ago.

But nevertheless, as a consequence of that and all the love affairs that came to light in these more than six weeks that the trial lasted, many began to wonder if the actor had also had an affair on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean. That brought to mind the chemistry with Knightley in some scenes and the famous kiss they had in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.

Much was said about that scene, because that meeting had been one of the most anticipated by fans in history. At the time, Keira Knightley told TMZ that kissing Johnny Depp It had been like a dream come true, because in her youth she was a big fan of the actor and she was his platonic love.

However, on the actor’s side it was not the same way. He himself revealed that that kiss was very uncomfortable, not because of something physical about the actress, but because she was much younger than him and that made him a little uncomfortable. In dialogue with Vanity Fair, he said: “Kissing someone you’re not romantically involved with is always awkward, but the fact that Keira is 20-odd years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward. Still, she behaved and we made what we had to do.”

Keira and Johnny in Pirates of the Caribbean.

For its part, Knightley spoke on more than one occasion about how comfortable she felt working with the actor: “It’s really strange, because he’s a big Hollywood star, but he’s such a nice guy. We were in the craft service car and he was making a cup of tea and we’d have chats and laughs. It’s really, really, really lovely.”