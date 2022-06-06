Entertainment

Why Johnny Depp didn’t like kissing Keira Knightley

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

for several weeks Johnny Depp became the protagonist of the world media scene because of his controversial trial against Amber Heard for defamation. Now, with the legal confrontation over and coming out triumphant, the actor trusts that, with his once again clean image, he will once again recover his career as one of the great stars of the industry for which many production companies were fighting for. to have.

As a result of all the dispute that has had the whole world in suspense, the question arose as to whether the actor would once again be part of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, in which he brought to life the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. However, from the stand and being questioned by the lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, he assured that he would not do it even for all the money in the world.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The series that are in fashion on HBO Uruguay this day

7 mins ago

Film productions add to hotel occupancy

18 mins ago

Finally, the fate of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 would have been confirmed

28 mins ago

Great movies based on real life scandals

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button