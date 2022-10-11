Why Julia Roberts asked the children of George Clooney not to witness an uncomfortable scene of both

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, two of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood, collaborated again but this time for a romantic movie. The film was recently released Ticket to Paradisein they play a divorced couple, two characters that, they assured, cost them a lot of work to do, since they have been great friends for many years. Also, the moment they kissed for a scene became even more awkward because Clooney’s wife and children were on set.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb for the show Todaythe two actors sat down to talk about their anecdote in this new project together and they commented that in reality the kiss scene was the one that required the most time. They even joked that it took them about “six months” to perfect it because they didn’t want to kiss. It was strange to them.

After Clooney Was Asked About How Awkward It Was Kissing His Best Friend. Y he replied that it had been quite strangeespecially since his wife, attorney Amal Clooney, and their two children, five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, were right on the same set.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in their new movie together

Fortunately for both of us, the children did not witness the act, since Roberts arranged for them to be removed from the place when that would happen. And it is that to his bad luck, George’s family visited him on the set just the day they would kiss. Although it is part of his job, it was uncomfortable for everyone because they know each other too much.

Roberts shared that her friend’s children even call her aunt juju, so for both of them the best option was to ask the production to get them out of there and that’s how it was. Otherwise, they would have said things like, “What are you doing, Dad? What is that?” Clooney joked.

Roberts’ family did not show up on set that day., so the discomfort lessened a bit. And it is that, as she herself said for New York Times, during filming she was away from her loved ones and “the Clooneys saved her from loneliness and despair.” “We were in a bubble and it’s the longest time I’ve been away from my family,” she revealed.

Julia Roberts had not done a romantic comedy for quite some time and wanted to return hand in hand with her best friend

Secondly, the actress added for the same medium the reason why she was not seen in any romantic comedy for quite some time: “People sometimes misunderstand how long it’s been since they’ve made a romantic comedy… But all it took was a special script and the right person. Even with (Ticket to Paradise), I thought, well, disaster because this only works if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt that he only worked with me. Somehow we both could and did do it.”

The film tells the story of a divorced couple whose daily dynamics are discussions, but an unexpected event will make them change their minds and force them to interact with each other. They have to travel to Bali to stop her daughter from marrying her new boyfriend and that’s when the magic happens.

THE NATION