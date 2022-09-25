Why Julia Roberts felt responsible for her sister’s suicide

Julia Roberts owns a successful career in which she has participated in some of the most emblematic films in Hollywood, such as Pretty Woman, Nothing Hill either My best friend’s Wedding. In addition, she is the owner of a unique talent for which she has been awarded an Oscar for Best Actress in addition to a large number of awards.

Just as his professional life is excellent, it is also excellent when it comes to his heart, given that for more than 20 years he has been in a relationship with Danny Moder, her husband and father of her children. On her recent anniversary, she herself admitted how lucky she is to have such a man by her side.

However, not everything is happiness for Julia Roberts, given that within her story there is a terrible tragedy that marked her forever. her half sister, Nancy Motescommitted suicide in February 2014 and left a letter in which he blamed her for his decision.

The woman was found drowned in the bathtub of her apartment in Los Angeles and after suffering an overdose of drugs. Next to her, he left a five-page note in which he remarked that he did not expect anything from her sister, only that she bear in her conscience the bad influence that he had exerted on her.

A month before her death, Nancy had made public the bad relationship she had with Julia Roberts. “I just want you to know that the American public’s favorite call is a bitch” Do you want to be a fan of someone so cruel? She’s not even that good of an actress. I hope he is happy knowing that he completely fucks up my life, ”she had written on her Twitter account.

By all accounts at the time, Motes had emotional problems and had always complained about growing up in the shadow of such a famous sister. Also speaking at the time was the producer’s fiancé, John Dilbeck, who said: “Nancy was a tortured soul. She adored Julia but she became increasingly resentful towards her sister for the way he behaved towards her”.