Why Justin Bieber had to apologize to Bill Clinton

In 2013, Justin Bieber made headlines when he was caught urinating into a bucket at a New York restaurant. TMZ reported that Bieber and his friends were leaving a nightclub, but decided to exit through the restaurant’s kitchen, where a presumably inebriated Bieber made an impulsive decision that he should use the restroom, but walked away. decided to do so. in a nearby mop bucket instead.

At the end of the video, as Bieber and his friends were exiting the restaurant, Bieber can be seen spraying a photo of former President Bill Clinton with cleaning agent and shouting “F*** Bill Clinton!” »

This video, as well as many other controversial decisions and actions of the young artist at that time, caused some controversy among the public. Naturally, once he had time to clear his head, Bieber began to Twitter apologize to the former president a few hours later. In the tweet, he also revealed that they were both speaking privately (which Clinton’s aide later confirmed). “Thank you for taking the time to speak, Mr. President,” Bieber wrote. “Your words meant a lot. He then followed that up with a hashtag, calling Clinton “#superguys.”