Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Almost Didn’t Last

ads

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s love story almost played out very differently. Despite first officially getting together in 2007, via Us Weekly, the couple hit a big snag in 2011 when they briefly split. According to Billboard, Timberlake and Biel released a joint statement and confirmed that they had parted ways. “Addressing media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that the two have decided to part ways,” the statement read.

At the time, both stars kept the exact reason for their breakup to themselves. However, Timberlake briefly addressed the breakup in a profile for Vanity Fair later that year, expressing that he still cared for Biel. “I would prefer not to talk about her, because it hurts me,” said the singer, adding: “I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me, for example, her. She is, by herself, the most important person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, okay? During the same interview, the singer talked about his thoughts on marriage. At the time, the singer stated that he “didn’t know” if he wanted to get married, but that he would consider it “if that’s what it takes for two people to make it official.”

Later that year, the couple got engaged over winter break, according to Billboard. They were married 10 months later, on October 19, 2012.