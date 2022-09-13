Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Almost Didn’t Last

ads

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s love story played out almost differently. Although they first officially met in 2007, via Us Weekly, the couple hit a major snag in 2011 when they briefly went their separate ways. According to Billboard, Timberlake and Biel released a joint statement and confirmed that they had separated. “In response to media speculation regarding the relationship between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, we confirm that they have mutually decided to go their separate ways,” the statement read.

At the time, the two stars kept to themselves the exact reason for their breakup. However, Timberlake briefly addressed the breakup in a profile for Vanity Fair later that year, expressing that he still cared about Biel. “I would rather not talk about her, because it hurts me,” the singer said, adding, “I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me, for example, her . She alone is the most important person in my life. In my 30s, she’s the most special person, okay? During the same interview, the singer opened up about his thoughts on marriage. At the time, the singer said he “didn’t know” if he wanted to get married, but would consider it “if that’s what it takes for two people to make it official.”

Later that year, the couple got engaged over winter break, according to Billboard. They married 10 months later on October 19, 2012.