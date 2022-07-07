Why Kardashian Fans Hate Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga “Poots”

Kim Kardashian loves a good Balenciaga look, but The Kardashians the star’s fans would do anything to never see her wearing “poops” again. While Kim has been a fan of Balenciaga for a few years, and in 2021 the celeb seemed to fill her wardrobe with looks from the fashion house. Kim, who admitted she’s struggling to find her style now that her ex-husband Kanye West is no longer helping her choose clothes, was named Balenciaga’s brand ambassador in 2022. Prior to that, Kim dated in several company looks, including the pink crushed velvet bodysuit she wore for her Saturday Night Live monologue, when she hosted the show in October.

Before Kim and Kanye took their relationship to the world, the reality TV star admitted she wasn’t taken seriously in the fashion industry. Despite what many may think of her rapper ex-husband, the music legend has played a huge role in the fashion industry and continues to run his fashion label, Yeezy, which is worth an estimated $5 billion. Kim credits her ex-husband with breaking doors for her in the fashion industry, and although they are no longer together, Kim’s status is completely intact. The star recently walked for Balenciaga and appeared in several campaigns for the company.

While Kim is usually dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga, her fans want her to switch up her look every once in a while, and most of them are so over her infamous “poots.” Kim’s look, which appears to be tight pants or a bodysuit, paired with (or attached to) high-heeled boots, is making fans like Reddit user parkavenueprincesss extremely uncomfortable. The fan suggested that someone give Kim a “intervention“because of his obsession with the look, while another person said, “Get rid of the poop!!!!“Reddit fan megatron-0098 told Kim that her Balenciaga outfits are “dragging you down horribly.” The fan added, “Nobody likes poots. Nobody likes the catsuit body glove thing.“TronaldDump___ on Reddit listed all of Kim’s ‘poo’ looks so fans could decide which was the worst.

Simply put, fans think “poots” are ugly and unflattering, and believe that The Kardashians The star had her best fashion moments when she wasn’t obsessed with accessories. Balenciaga is known for its eclectic style, which sets it apart from other high fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain. Kim’s brand of choice currently sells Balenciaga Crocs with heels on its website for $625, though the average price for Crocs is around $50. While Kim is a Balenciaga enthusiast, many people criticize the brand for its bizarre products and have even speculated that the fashion house could be a social experiment to see how far fashion enthusiasts are willing to go for it. fit in. While few other celebrities have worn Kim’s ‘poots’, singer Dua Lipa adopted one of Kim’s ‘poots’ looks for her current look nostalgia for the future round.

Kim wore the Balenciaga “poots” in a series of colors, including neon green, royal blue, gold and black. Sadly, no matter what color she shows fans, none of the looks make them happy. Instead, Kim continues to receive criticism and her fans want her to return to her pre-Balenciaga partnership style. Kim has been a defining part of the fashion world for years and her looks were coveted. Fans are still talking about her Mugler dress from the 2019 Met Gala. However, the “poots” are putting fans off. If she ever does a SKIMS X Balenciaga collaboration, like she did with Fendi in 2021, The Kardashians star shouldn’t expect too many sales.

