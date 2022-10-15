Why Karl Lagerfeld is the inspiration for the next MET Gala

The pandemic and the celebration of the 150 years of the Metropolitan Museum of New York delayed the planned tribute to the legendary designer karl lagerfeldwho died on February 19, 2019. However, it was finally confirmed that his prolific career will be the subject of the met gala next year, as well as a great exhibition.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Beauty Line” It will consist of nearly 150 pieces, including sketches and creations from the five fashion houses for which he worked: chanell, Fendi, Chloé, Patou and Balmain, in addition to his namesake firm. The project will not be easy at all: the commissioners will have to immerse themselves in a file of between five thousand and ten thousand elements.



Photo: AP (With models Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell by his side)

“Each of his designs started with a sketch. They may seem charming and expressionistic to the untrained eye, but to his collaborators they were almost mathematical in their expression, almost like a secret language between each other. karl and the workshops,” said Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Anna Wintour Costume Center (the fashion wing within the museum).

Even though there are several months to go until the premiere of the exhibition (it will be open to the public from May 5), it is expected that on the first Monday of that month the famous met galaevent that inaugurates the exhibition and aims to raise funds for this wing of the enclosure.

Also read: In black and white: This is the new Prada and Jasive Fernández collection

From this moment, the names of the possible guests at this event are already being shuffled (among his great muses and friends were Penélope Cruz, Keira Knightley, Diane Kruger, Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams). There is also speculation about the firms that could be present on the red carpet.

As if this tribute were not enough, it was recently announced that the actor Jared Leto is working hand in hand with the firm karl lagerfeld to bring your life to the big screen. In addition to serving as executive producer, Leto would be in charge of interpreting the kaiser of fashion.

Why Karl Lagerfeld?

For more than 60 years, the German creator was active in the industry and managed to bring success to labels such as Chloé, Fendi and, of course, Chanel, which became a cult brand. In addition, he collaborated with various companies outside the fashionsuch as Coca-Cola, Pirelli and KFC. For this reason, it is not for less that his legacy is a reason for exhibition and celebration.



Photo: EFE

carl in time

1933: born in Hamburg, Germany.

1952: moves to Paris.

1955: becomes an assistant to Pierre Balmain.

1965: assumes the management of Chloé and enters Fendi.



Photo: AP (In 1985 it celebrates 20 years of collaboration with Fendi)

1983: debut as creative director of Chanel.

1984: launches his eponymous firm.

2004: collaborates with H&M (their line sells out in record time).

Also read: Camila Cabello exudes style with the Barbiecore trend

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters