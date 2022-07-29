Why Kate Winslet Almost Stopped Emma Thompson From Getting Married

There are few actresses in the world of Hollywood who inspire to risk and say that she is one of the most talented in history, and without a doubt emma thompson is one of them. The 63-year-old artist has shown in dozens of her films that she is capable of playing any type of character and looking unrecognizable in each of them. Because there is no role of the British that is similar to another and there is no possibility of not falling in amazement with her work.

In his long list of productions is Really love, a Christmas romantic comedy that was released in 2003 and was one of Richard Curtis’s last directing jobs. There, the aforementioned actress shares a cast with great figures in the industry such as Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney and many others, since the film tells various stories that happen in that special time to love.

Emma and Kenneth.

In the film, emma thompson plays a woman who discovers that her husband is cheating on her and something similar happened to her in her real life. The interpreter was married since 1989 with Kenneth Branghwith whom he fell madly in love in 1987. But in 1994 they separated and then the terrible reason was known: the actor had been unfaithful to him with Helena Bonham Carter.

Although over time the actress was able to heal and forgive that pain of betrayal marks you forever. “I forgave both Kenneth and Helena. I had so much practice crying that then it was time to go out and be happy and gather up the pieces of my heart and put them in a drawer. A lot of water has already passed under the bridge, you can’t hold a grudge, “she said about it years later.

To heal, he took refuge in sanity and feelings, the novel by Jane Austen that she later decided to write for the big screen, making a pending dream come true. Her salvation was to get lost between those words: “I got out of bed and dragged myself to the room, I stood in front of the computer and there I felt good. Sense and Sensibility rescued me, prevented me from choosing a very unpleasant path for my life.

Related news

In addition to being the screenwriter of the film, emma thompson co-starred with Kate Winslet, Hugh grant, Alan Rickman Y Greg Wise. But also, it was there that she found the love of the man who would later become her second husband and the great man of her life. But all this is almost prevented by the actress of titanica.

Emma and Kate in Sense and Feelings.

It seems that before we started shooting the film, Greg Wise visited a seer who told him that in sanity and feelings He was going to meet the love of his life. Because of the age difference she has with emma thompsonand because she was still married when that happened, she thought it was Kate WinsletAnd they even had a date.

If that Glastonbury festival outing had worked, Thompson would never have married Greg Wise because the turns of life would have taken her to another side. She herself said that the actor saved her: “He put her pieces together and put them in her place.”