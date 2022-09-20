Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have a full-time nanny

Katy Perry may be a busy mom, but she’s not ready to hire a full-time helper to take care of her daughter.

The singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020 with partner Orlando Bloom.

But when it comes to raising their little one, the couple do most of the heavy lifting themselves.

Recently, Perry sat down with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their Smartless podcast and talked about life as a new mom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have full-time nannies.

“I have a wonderful nanny but I don’t have a full-time nanny,” Perry revealed.

“I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, I would never know how to take care of my daughter the way I should, and so every day I come downstairs, I’m just in mum mode. »

Despite the singer’s grueling work schedule, she even insists on waking up and having breakfast with Daisy.

Perry has also been candid about how parenthood has healed some of her own childhood trauma, particularly religious trauma.

Perry says she has had a different perspective on religion since having her daughter.

In the past, Perry has spoken of being raised by evangelical Christian pastors. Speaking with The Guardian in 2017, she explained how “Katy Perry” was created as a form of protection.

“I was upset my whole childhood so I’m going to show the world that I’m something, I’m going to do something and I’m enough. I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated it, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else. »

Now, as a mother, she is open to new perspectives and has called herself a “seeker”.

“I don’t believe in the way I was raised. Organized religion is not necessarily for me,” she told the Smartless hosts.

“I am a great, great researcher. Orlando is a devout Buddhist and he sings every morning most of the time, so I follow his philosophy a bit more, or just the Buddhist philosophy. I’m actually just a researcher of everything from mysticism to math to geometry to physics, lots of science. »

This isn’t the first time Perry has opened up about how his daughter has transformed her life.

While chatting with Chelsea Handler on her ‘Life Will Be the Death of Me’ podcast, Perry admitted that she wasn’t “very motherly” before becoming a parent. But with Daisy, everything changed.

“My daughter reshaped my life, my perspective. She gave me a love that I never had before…I always wanted that love, that was my number one motto, and then when she came, it was like, ‘I love you. Without reason. Just because you are. I was like, ‘What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than food? “, Did she say.

Victoria Soliz is a writer at YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores trends in pop culture, film and television, and celebrity news.