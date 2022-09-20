Entertainment

Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have a full-time nanny

Katy Perry may be a busy mom, but she’s not ready to hire a full-time helper to take care of her daughter.

The singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020 with partner Orlando Bloom.

But when it comes to raising their little one, the couple do most of the heavy lifting themselves.

Recently, Perry sat down with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their Smartless podcast and talked about life as a new mom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have full-time nannies.

“I have a wonderful nanny but I don’t have a full-time nanny,” Perry revealed.

“I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, I would never know how to take care of my daughter the way I should, and so every day I come downstairs, I’m just in mum mode. »

Despite the singer’s grueling work schedule, she even insists on waking up and having breakfast with Daisy.

Perry has also been candid about how parenthood has healed some of her own childhood trauma, particularly religious trauma.

