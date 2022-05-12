Why Katy Perry isn’t ready to have a new baby?

Since 2018, Katy Perry has been part of the jury of “American Idol”. This Monday, April 18, while the singer was on the show’s red carpet, “E! News” interviewed her and asked her if she had any plans to expand her family with Orlando Bloom. To which the “Roar” singer replied, “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do this show with something in my stomach. Especially a human. Indeed, the singer started her residency entitled “Play” at Resort World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 and it continues until August 13. If for the moment a second baby is not on the agenda, Katy Perry delighted viewers by giving news of her daughter, Daisy.

Adorable confidences

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been happy parents since the birth of their daughter. Besides, they never miss an opportunity to talk about her. A few weeks ago, the singer confided that Daisy was already passionate about fashion. During her interview, she revealed new information about the latter: “She runs, she says “I love you”, she colors and she has pigtails. She also shared a hilarious moment from their recent vacation in Hawaii: “She saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed, ‘Moo moo’ to him. »

Katy Perry has been in a relationship with Orlando Bloom since January 2016. The couple nevertheless separated from February 2017 to the spring of 2018. They got engaged on February 14, 2019, however the marriage does not seem to have taken place yet. They gave birth to their first child on August 26, 2020: a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.