Why Kendall Jenner Missed The Kardashians Premiere?

This week was the launch of The Kardashians show in LA But no one saw Kendall Jenner there… Find out why!

During the preview of The Kardashians, the absence of Kendall Jenner was noticed. But by the way, why was one of the stars of the family not there? Find out the answer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kendall Jenner stands out for her absence

This week took place in Los Angeles the premiere of the new TV show, The Kardashians. It is neither more nor less than the logical continuation of “The Incredible Kardashian Family” which counts in all 20 seasons.

It was therefore an important event for the Kardashian / Jenner family, all of whose members had made the trip. Really all? Well no actually!

Because the sublime Kendall Jenner was missing. The founder of the 818 tequila brand was not present at the ceremony. But then, where had she gone?

The beauty would have zapped the preview of The Kardashian because of his social anxiety ? We learned that she indeed suffers from this problem that she is trying to overcome with courage.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, it appears Kendall was actually “sick.” The model would have liked to do everything to be there and support her family. But she finally had to give it up.

A real blow for Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner. We can also imagine the disappointment of Kendall Jenner fans by not seeing her at the party.

However, all was not lost. Because for her part, Kim Kardashian had reserved a big surprise for her fans. Indeed, she had booked her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson for this event.

Kim Kardashian appears alongside Pete Davidson

We were therefore able to see the beautiful forty-year-old arrive on the arm of her new darling. This time, for sure, the couple is completely formalized.

Radiant, Kim made some secrets to the press about the arrival of her darling. “He is there to support me. It’s my thing “said the young woman to the Daily Pop of E!

“I don’t think it’s his thing to be here with me. So, I’m so happy he’s here.”said the mother, again happy in love.

For her part, Kourtney was accompanied by Travis Barker. It was, yes, their first public appearance since getting married in Las Vegas.

For the event, the couple even came with their children. A charming family picture that somewhat consoled the absence of Kendall Jenner. But there is no doubt that the beauty will soon make other public appearances with her family. We hope so!

Recently, we had indeed been able see the model with Kim at the 2022 Oscars. On this occasion, the beauty caused a sensation in a black Balenciaga ruffled dress in which she was sublime.

For her part, Kim had opted for a blue Balenciaga dress which also caused a sensation. The two sisters definitely have a sense of staging. And that’s what fans love about them!