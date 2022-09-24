Why Kim Kardashian donated millions to this company in the pandemic

When we think of crisis, we often imagine difficulties not so close to home. The truth is that in America there is a pressing problem of income inequality and children living below the poverty line. According to the official measure of poverty, 11.6 million children (16% of all children in the country) were living in poverty in 2020, a figure that has increased by more than 1 million children since 2019.

Although President Biden has said in an interview of 60 minutes last Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” the collateral damage left on children in America is still being felt today. Nevertheless, organizations like Baby2Baby have been helping to close the disparity gap by supporting children living in poverty and have been at the forefront in providing help to vulnerable families. Kim Kardashian will be honored with the “Giving Tree Award” at this year’s Baby2Baby 2022 Gala.

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, who started the organization more than 10 years ago, have distributed over 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster homes, hospitals and underserved schools throughout the United States.

The Giving Tree Award recognizes a mother in the public eye who has used her platform to give back to Baby2Baby and children living in poverty. “For us, there was no better example than Kim Kardashian, who used her unparalleled platform during covid to raise awareness for children who lack essential items like diapers and formula.. On top of that, he also donated millions of dollars in funds and in-kind products to further our mission of meeting the needs of families in need,” say Patricof and Weinstein.

Kardashian, who is a polarizing figure, is certainly someone who has built an impressive business empire and branched out working in a wide range of sectors.. His latest venture into building a private equity firm, partnering with Jay Sammons, a former Carlyle Group executive, to launch SKKY Partners, a firm that will invest in fast-growing businesses across sectors including hospitality, media and consumer products.

Kardashian has been working with Baby2Baby since 2013. To date, she has donated more than half a million dollars and $5 million in in-kind clothing and hygiene products for the children and women the organization serves. During the pandemic years, as the need for help increased, Kardashian also used her social platform to raise awareness and funds for Baby2Baby’s Covid Emergency Response Program and its Disaster Relief Program, which provides emergency supplies. children affected by fires, floods and hurricanes.

“We are very proud of our decision, during the pandemic, to make our own diapers to donate to the children we serve. The statistic that one in three families in the US struggles to afford diapers for their babies has driven us for a decade, and we have worked to reduce wholesale prices to acquire them at the lowest possible cost. A year ago we pivoted to making diapers ourselves and producing them for a fraction of that amount, allowing us to reach five times more children than ever before. We have now distributed 130 million diapers to families in need across the country.”

The organization has cultivated a powerful group of entrepreneurs, CEOs, actresses, and thought leaders over the years because they connect with the spirit of the Baby2Baby mission. “Your support, whether it’s hosting events in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars for our programs, advocating with us for diaper tax reform, or donating millions of items from your own companies, has been instrumental in our success. and exponential growth over the last decade,” say Patricof and Weinstein.

Past Baby2Baby honorees include Amy Adams, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington. This annual Baby2Baby gala will take place on November 12 presented by Paul Mitchell. All involved feel that much remains to be done to increase all children’s access to basic goods. “There is much more work to be done and we have requests for more than a billion diapers this year alone,” say Patricof and Weinstein.