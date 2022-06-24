Why Kim Kardashian Enlarged SKIMS Crotch For Khloe

Kim Kardashian has so much love for her sister Khloé Kardashian.

So much so that the 41-year-old reality TV personality enlarged the crotch area of ​​his SKIMS suits, especially for his younger brother.

Khloé, 37, was candid about shapewear suits needing larger areas underneath and Kimmie delivered.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to reveal she had spoken with her SKIMS team to redesign her jumpsuits.

“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” the mother-of-four wrote in a music video.

“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to expand the vagina area of ​​the body shapewear just for you,” she added.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star then included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in her post.

She continued in voiceover: “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear reunion and guys, we’re making the vaginal part of the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry.

“We’re changing a few things for all the comments and questions you’ve been asking for a very long time,” Kim said.

Kim showed off her new SKIMS shapewear on Instagram earlier this week. Kim Kardashian

She then took a snapshot of the crotch of one of her shapewear suits and said, “Just for you, Khlo, widening it.”

The ‘Revenge Body’ star once talked about tight clothes on an episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’.

The mother of four launched her shapewear and bodysuit brand, SKIMs, in 2019. Kim Kardashian

Khloé commented that while she wore an “amazing” SKIMS bodice, she claimed the crotch area was secured with just a “ribbon” of fabric and asked her sissy if she was supposed to shelter her “cl-“.

“The vagina needs a little more tissue, just a little wider, and for all the little b–es, why is that important?” she wondered.