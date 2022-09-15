Why Kourtney Kardashian Decided to Take Travis Barker’s Last Name: ‘It Wasn’t an Idea’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May, and the reality star recently revealed she’s decided to take her musician husband’s last name. Here’s what Kardashian said about taking Barker’s last name and whether or not she’s ditching the moniker tied to her famous family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in May

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot on May 22 in an extravagant ceremony in Italy. The famous couple got married at L’Olivetta, a Portofino villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana. Their closest friends and family members watched as Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar surrounded by red roses and white candles.

The reality star wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana corset lace mini dress with tulle gloves, lace heels and a cathedral-length veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “respect for family loyalty” ( a reference to the tattoo on Barker’s head). The Blink-182 drummer wore a black double-breasted suit designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The couple got legally married days before the lavish celebration in Italy. On May 15, Barker and Kardashian had an intimate ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Although the wedding took place months ago, Kardashian recently revealed that she’s decided to take Barker’s last name.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she decided to take Travis Barker’s last name

The reality star, who has used her famous family’s nickname both personally and professionally for years, has decided to change her surname. Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The mother-of-three told Hoda Kotb why she decided to take the last name Travis Barker TODAY. “It was acquired. Yeah, that was just a given,” Kardashian said. “It wasn’t a thought. »

But the reality TV star isn’t completely ditching her maiden name. “So now my middle name is Kardashian,” she explained.

When Kotb asked Kardashian what married life was like, the Poosh founder said it was “easy,” adding, “When it’s good, it’s good. »

Reality star and musician had a ‘hands-on’ wedding ahead of their ceremony in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have technically been married three times (although only their ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse is legally binding).

The famous couple had a “hands-on” wedding in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. Barker performed at the event with Lenny Kravitz and HER After the show, he and Kardashian had a wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

On April 6, Kardashian shared an Instagram post with several photos from the Las Vegas wedding. “Found this in my camera roll,” she captioned the footage. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and are married (unlicensed). It is practice makes perfect. »

