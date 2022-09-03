Why Kourtney Kardashian Is “Very Impressed” With Landon Barker’s Girlfriend Charli D’Amelio

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian43, is already in love with her new stepson Landon Barkerthe girlfriend of Charli D’Amelio. The Kardashians The star thinks the influencer is “a beautiful person inside and out” and is “very impressed” by her humility, sources say. “Having a blended family is one of the most important things for Kourtney. She sees this as something very special about her and Travis [Barker]of life, and also particularly in the lives of their children,” said a source EXCLUSIVELY. HollywoodLife.

“Not only does Kourtney think Charli is such a beautiful person inside and out, but she’s very impressed with how humble and down to earth she is to be a huge influencer at just 18,” the source continued. . “She is blown away by Charli’s business acumen at such a young age and absolutely sees her going through life. The Kardashian family doesn’t promote just anyone on their social media. It is usually reserved for family and very close friends. So Charli told Kourtney how honored and grateful she felt after Kourtney posted a photo of her perfume on her social media.

“It really meant the world to Charli,” the source added. “But Kourtney is more than happy to do it. She thinks Charli is a total sweetheart and loves the relationship she and Landon have. Kourtney thinks they’re adorable together.

A second source also told us that Kourtney is happy for Charli and announced a new gig for the next season of Dancing with the stars. “Kourtney is thrilled that Charli is on Dancing with the stars, she will support her until the end and as soon as she heard the news, she sent her a gift from the family,” the insider explained EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is also friends with Charli’s parents, so she sent something to Charli’s mother, Heidi, who will also be present this season. She is part of the D’Amelio team and will support them both.

“Kourtney and Charli have become really close since she started dating Travis’ son,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Charli is always at home and some nights she and Kourtney spend hours chatting. Kourtney is extremely impressed with everything she has accomplished at such a young age and, of course, she loves her very much because she is dating Kourtney’s husband’s only son. Landon seems to be in love and that makes Kourtney and Travis so happy that it’s with someone they love so much. They trust her with her and know she has her best interests at heart.

Landon and Charli first went public with their romance in June as they left Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert in New York. They walked adorably hand in hand outside and looked content and happy together. Earlier that same month, they were spotted leaving Landon’s own show.