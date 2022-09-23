Why Kourtney Kardashian Never Planned To Be Scott’s Wife

Kardashian star Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker on May 22, 2022, and fans want to know why she chose him over Scott Disick. By marrying Travis, Kourtney changed the dynamic of her nearly decade-long relationship with Scott. Many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know that Kourtney and Scott shared a deep love, which was evident in previous episodes of the show. Fans can’t help but wonder why she never wanted to be Scott’s wife, even though she dated him for nine years.

After meeting in 2006, Kourtney and Scott had a rocky relationship. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched in 2007, their relationship became one of the show’s central storylines. The Kar-Jenners didn’t like Scott at first, but that didn’t bother Kourtney much. The couple had an on-and-off relationship and she gave birth to baby son Mason Disick in 2009. Kourtney and Scott went on to welcome two more children, Penelope and Reign Disick. However, despite building a beautiful family, their relationship was still on the verge of ending. There were several times Kourtney accused Scott of infidelity, and they ended up breaking up, but then got back together. The problems they encountered while dating are related to Scott’s drinking problems and a general lack of stability in the relationship.

Kourtney and Scott officially split in 2015, when photos surfaced of Scott getting acquainted with his ex-girlfriend. After their breakup, they started dating other people. After their separation, the two co-parented their children. Eventually, Kourtney found her match in Blink-182 drummer Travis. They got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022. This has fans wondering why Kourtney didn’t marry Scott instead, as they had a long-term relationship and wonderful kids.

Kardashian’s Kourtney had two reasons not to marry Scott

Kourtney had various issues with Scott, and there were two things she considered deal breakers. These issues led her to decide to call it quits. During a reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she finally said bluntly, “The infidelity, I didn’t know about it until the end, so I think drug addiction was the dealbreaker.” It seems Kourtney wanted a mature relationship, but Scott’s cheating and partying made that goal unattainable.

When Scott proposed to Kourtney in 2007, while on a trip to Las Vegas, she actually agreed to marry him. The couple got engaged and wanted to get married within 24 hours. However, Kris Jenner didn’t want them to be husband and wife. The momager felt a wedding would end in disaster and thought Kourtney might rush things. Eventually, Kris reached out to her daughter, convincing her not to marry Scott. He proposed to Kourtney again in 2011, but she turned him down, saying she wasn’t ready to get married.

At present, Kourtney is happily married to Travis. He’s more affectionate than Scott ever was. It seems like she always needed someone loyal by her side who she could rely on, and Scott didn’t provide that kind of consistency. Fans are hoping to learn more about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship on The Kardashians. For now, Kourtney and Scott share a sometimes rocky friendship and successfully co-parent their children.