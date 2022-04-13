Why Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Isn’t Friends With Jordyn Woods

They’re not best friends forever anymore. Kylie Jennerthe friend Stassie Karanikolaou revealed that she was not close to Jordyn Woods more – but not for the reason fans might assume.

“Oh, no,” the Instagram influencer, 24, said when asked if she still keeps in touch with Woods, 24, during the Wednesday, April 13 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. . “For my own reasons. It’s the first time… I say that but it’s for my own reason.

Karanikolaou, Woods and Jenner, 24, had been close friends for years, with the model appearing frequently on keeping up with the Kardashians and Kylie’s life alongside the makeup mogul. However, in February 2019, Woods was spotted getting to grips with Khloe Kardashianthe occasional boyfriend of , Tristan Thompson, during a party with the 31-year-old NBA player. ‘Everyone could see Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,’ a source says exclusively We Weekly at the time.

Woods, for her part, admitted to kissing Thompson during a March 2019 appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, but she stressed there was “no passion” and denied going any further than that. lips locked. “I never did a lap dance on him, I kissed him, I sat on him,” she explained at the time, adding that sleeping with him was “never a consideration” for her. “We never left the public space [and] go to a room [or] a bathroom.”

In the aftermath of the cheating scandal, the California native’s relationship with Jenner’s famous family fell apart. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed with Jordyn’s actions and decision making,” an insider said. We about the situation in June 2019. “It completely upset Kylie for a while and left her very conflicted.”

However, Karanikolaou argued during her podcast appearance that the scandal and her subsequent drama had nothing to do with why she and Woods broke up. “I wasn’t following anyone else,” she said. “I had my own reasons and that’s it.”

After declining to elaborate on her comments, she added, “I just want to protect everyone.”

Woods previously hinted at the end of his friendship with Karanikolaou in November 2019, telling We at the time, “I don’t really have a core group of friends at the moment. I have my family. All my friends are my family. Many of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people I’ve known for two decades.

Jenner, meanwhile, reflected on the June 2021 estrangement, revealing that she spoke with the masked singer alum once the scandal subsided. “Jordyn and I had a conversation after that,” the Kylie Skin founder said during the KUWTK meeting. “When we were friends, we never thought we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, I felt like she did something to me.

Kardashian, however, said on the special that she has forgiven Woods for her role in the cheating scandal. “I have no grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties,” the Good American founder shared, later adding that she wouldn’t be upset if Jenner decided to reconnect with her former friend. “I intimately told Kylie that I really wouldn’t care at all if Kylie wanted to be her friend again. My sisters mean a lot more to me than any grudge or problem I might have with another person.

