Why Laena Velaryon asked her dragon to die in chapter 6 — Rock&Pop

This Sunday, September 25, chapter 6 of House of the Dragonthe prequel to game of Thrones which traces the origins of House Targaryensand in this episode, apart from being spectators of a 10 year time jumpfans had to see an unexpected death of one of the characters.

We tell you that, next, they come spoilers of this mentioned episode. So if you already saw it, you can continue reading without problems.

Explanation chapter 6 of House of the Dragon: Why did Laena Velaryon ask for the death of her dragon Vhagar?

In chapter 6 of House of the Dragon, it’s known that Daemon Targaryens has its second marriage to Laena Varyon. And it is that after getting married, both remained away from the seven kingdoms to avoid political conflict.

In this decade since the last episode, they had two daughters in common: the twins Baela and Rhaena Targaryen. However, viewers had to face the death of Laena Velaryon being burned by her dragon.

As you could see, she was pregnant and about to give birth to her third child. But the process was complicated, being about to lose his life.

To this fate, Laena Velaryon ran out of her room to head in front of his dragon, Vhagar. There shouted the famous “Dracarys” over and over again, with the animal refusing to obey her.

Despite this, this relented and burned alive both her and the son that she still had in her womb. Although many followers of House of the Dragon were left shocked with what happened in chapter 6she may have anticipated what happened, declaring that she wanted “the death of a dragon rider, not a fat country lord.”

Which is why Laena Velaryon wanted one death worthy of Old Valyrian blood and the rider of great Vhagar. And not one caused by complications in childbirth, as happens to various female characters of this television universe.

game of Thrones: Is House Targaryen really immune to dragon fire?

However, other followers of House of the Dragon Y game of Thrones you may wonder why Daemon’s wife could get burned. If supposedly the Targaryens are not immune to fire.

It should be remembered that both Laena Velaryon and her brother Laenor have blood from this aforementioned family. Since her mother is the Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, so both also have the ability to be dragon riders.

However, the supposed fact that the Targaryens do not burn it’s just a myth that has been perpetrated among fans of Game of Thrones. This after, in the main series, you could see Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), seemingly immune to fire.

But that was an exceptional case within his lineage. caused by a blood magic ritual

Being that in reality the Targaryens can burn with fire. Being the only difference with the others, that They better withstand the heat.

So the death of Laena Velaryon and her son under the flames of Vhagar in chapter 6 of the series House of the Dragon, it was entirely possible.

