Why Lionel Messi does not intend to return to FC Barcelona

What’s next after this ad

After a very complicated first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi (35) has found some color. Greatly motivated by the approaching Qatari World Cup, the Argentinian has appeared much more in his legs since the start of the season (8 goals, 8 assists in 13 matches, all competitions combined). A godsend for Paris. But very quickly, the question of his future with the Rouge-et-Bleu arose, the contract of the current best passer in Ligue 1 ending next June.

Satisfied with the return to form of the Pulga and delighted to have a real cash machine, the Parisian leaders let the player know that they wanted to extend it. For his part, Messi has however indicated that he will wait until the end of the World Cup to study his future. In Barcelona, ​​some hope to see a man who left angry with his forever club return, just to make up for the mistake made in 2021.

Messi embarrassed by all this media fuss

“Like when he was playing, he controls the ball (timing, editor’s note). This is a subject for the sports management. If he thinks about it, we’ll get to work. We know how to work miracles. But yes, he’s an asset for Barca and the club’s doors are always open for Messi.”, had also declared Eduard Romeu, economic vice-president of the Blaugrana club. On paper, Barça relies on the emotional dimension to hope to convince the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. But PSG has the advantage of being the only club to be able to guarantee him a stratospheric salary despite his age (Messi earns around €30 million a year), even if the deleterious atmosphere currently reigning around the capital club could play tricks on the Rouge-et-Bleu.

Not sure, however, that this is a chance for Barça. In addition to the prospect of returning to a team that is often mistreated in the Champions League, Sport published an article claiming that a return of Messi to Catalonia would be highly unlikely. Joan Laporta would dream of this comeback, but the daily specifies that all this media campaign greatly inconveniences Messi that there is “very unlikely to see Messi return to Barça as a player”. Info or intox ? Answer in the next episode of the saga.