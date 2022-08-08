why Lionel Messi is not so keen on returning to FC Barcelona

What’s next after this ad

‘There has been no approach by Laporta with anyone in Leo Messi’s entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying’. While information concerning negotiations between Barça and Lionel Messi came out overnight, the Argentine star’s entourage hastened to deny it, in remarks granted to Mundo Deportivo. A clear and net denial which generally does not always mean much in football. But in this specific case, he could well be sincere.

According to the daily El País, Lionel Messi is rather delighted with the turn of events in Barcelona, ​​with this new team led by Xavi. An interesting project all in all, and in the offices of Camp Nou, we are convinced that with this Barça, Messi could do great things, even at an advanced age. Hence the desire to repatriate him next summer at the end of his contract. Is the interest mutual? Not necessarily…

Lewandowski, the problem?

Already, because the arrival of Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona was not necessarily very appreciated by the Argentinian. Lewandowski’s statements after the last Ballon d’Or went wrong. “I would like Lionel Messi to be sincere and not to be empty words”said the Pole after the Argentinian said that the Bavarian deserved the coronation. “He can say what he wants and that doesn’t interest me. But the words I said back then were from my heart and because I really felt that way. I already said he deserved the Ballon d’Or, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it he wasn’t. I just said that. But let him take it as he wants.”, then replied La Pulga. The relationship between the two men, who also play in the same position, therefore does not help.

And that’s not all. Messi is still hurt by his departure from Barça, and the main responsible for his non-extension in his heart cub are still there. Is he ready to come back and see Joan Laporta on a daily basis? Not really, if we trust the Spanish publication. In private, he confides to his relatives that he will make his decision after the World Cup. Until then, we hope to see him do great things with PSG.