why Longoria was ‘upset’ by Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

When taking stock of the OM transfer window, Olympian President Pablo Longoria did not escape a question about the Cristiano Ronaldo rumour. Noises that upset him.

The transfer window closed on Thursday evening and Cristiano Ronaldo is not an OM player. This summer, Marseille fans dreamed of seeing the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or land (37 years old), eager to leave Manchester United (and ultimately stayed at MU).

Carried by the hashtag #RonaldOM on social networks, the crazy rumor swelled even if seeing CR7 wearing the Olympian jersey has always been a fantasy. The excitement especially irritated the management of the club, starting with its president.

“It bothers”

“I was upset on the day of the Champions League draw on August 25, admitted Pablo Longoria on Friday during a press conference on the results of the transfer window. We are playing the Champions League. We are doing serious work We try to work in serenity. When we work in serenity, we explain the project well… Since the first day we talk about economic results, sports results, we try to improve the workforce. We want a mass consistent salary with little difference in salary between players.”

And Longoria to conclude, fatalistic: “We can talk 50,000 times but a rumor erases everything and it bothers.”

