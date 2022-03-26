Why Lucero does not want to get married after ten years of dating

Lucero and Michel Kuri have dated for ten years @michel_kuri_s / Instagram

After getting to know the divorce between Lucero and Manuel Mijares in 2011when the famous former couple of singers broke the news of their separation after 14 years of union, the public was shocked because together they had been a “Televisa image” of perfect marriage.

Shortly after, almost ten years ago, began the romance between Lucero and businessman Michel Kuriand to this day, the couple is still as in love as the first day, according to what the singer has declared.

And although some versions related to their romance have emerged, such as a possible rupture due to the closeness that the singer of war tactics have you had lately with your ex-husband in projects like reality show The Challengerfinally the bride and groom have remained united.

She remained united with Manuel Mijares for 14 years Photo: Twitter/@HogazaDeMijares

The interpreter has already declared on different occasions that her relationship with Kuri is serious and solid, where mutual support and affection predominate, despite the fact that the bride and groom have not wanted to go a step further in their romance and formalize a wedding.

For this reason, many fans of the soap opera actress such as Bonds of love and Dawn they do not lose hope of seeing her dressed as a bride once again, although she has stated that she is happy in her current circumstance.

The theme of a possible wedding is recurrent, since the press has asked her on different occasions and in all of them the singer has shown her refusal to walk down the aisle with her boyfriendwho supports her one hundred percent in her career.

This time, at the insistence of the reporters, the interpreter revealed that she does have a commitment to Michel, but that goes beyond a ring. The journalists questioned him why, After a decade of relationship, she still does not wear an engagement ring. “No man! No…”, he said before the cameras of Wake up America upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport.

The 63-year-old businessman is the nephew of Carlos Slim and is currently in a relationship with the singer Lucero.

It was then that the mother of Manuel and Lucerito Mijares described what their relationship is like: “It is a commitment of the soul, the heart and others”he expressed, so he once again ruled out the possibility of a future wedding.

Previously, the singer of Electricity had expressed that their relationship is like a courtship, where they feel in love every day without having to resort to marriage: “No, I’m super happy, super in love, happy eternal boyfriends that we sayI am very happy with him and he with me, we are still together for so long and without any change, without any difference, everything is fine”.

A few months ago, Lucero told the journalist Adela Micha that she had no intention of changing her status, since it seems to her a better option for each of the couple to live in their own home. “To be honest no. We don’t want to get married, we are very happy like this, as boyfriends. We each live in his house and, I think he is very father, after having had a marriage, because I am in favor of marriage, “he explained then.

Lucero with her current partner, Michel Kuri (Photo: Instagram/@luceromx)

In addition, she expressed that since she had already been married, she could see things from different angles and with a new perspective. “When it happened (her marriage to Manuel Mijares), well in our case we got divorced, we remain as very good friends, partners for lifefathers of our children”.

Lucero then said she understands why getting married can be a goal in the lives of many people: “I think that, perhaps, getting married is not a priority anymore, I don’t know, for some couples yes, for others not, in our case , we are very happy to be able to have, like this illusion, you know? From when you see each other, when you are together”, he said about Kuri.

