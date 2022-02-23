Why Mark Zuckerberg recommended against taking screenshots on Instagram and Facebook

After the controversy in which Goal for the way in which it uses the data of the users of its social networks, Mark Zuckerberg todenounced its users Instagram and Facebook Don’t take screenshots of your conversations.

Zuckerberg explains that this is for its users to maintain their privacy and that of their contacts. Some of the applications of Goal They allow you to send temporary text messages that are deleted after a while. As explained by the CEO of Goalthis function is to protect the privacy of its users, so by taking a screenshot of a chat we would be violating the privacy of the other user.

