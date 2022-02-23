Why Mark Zuckerberg recommended against taking screenshots on Instagram and Facebook

After the controversy in which Goal for the way in which it uses the data of the users of its social networks, Mark Zuckerberg todenounced its users Instagram and Facebook Don’t take screenshots of your conversations.

Zuckerberg explains that this is for its users to maintain their privacy and that of their contacts. Some of the applications of Goal They allow you to send temporary text messages that are deleted after a while. As explained by the CEO of Goalthis function is to protect the privacy of its users, so by taking a screenshot of a chat we would be violating the privacy of the other user.

To prevent this from happening and maintain user safety, Zuckerberg announced a new feature coming soon to Instagram and Facebook Messenger. New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get notified if someone catches a message that disappears. Zuckerberg on their social networks. In addition, he also said that it will incorporate “GIFs, stickers and reactions to encrypted chats”.

Meta threatened to stop operating in Europe

Judicial battle between Zuckerberg and the European Union

These ads of mark zuckerberg occurred in the midst of a legal dispute between Goal and the European Union faced with the impossibility of transferring data from European citizens to its headquarters in the United States.

At the beginning of the month it was made known, through a report by Goalwhat Facebook and Instagram could stop operating in Europe due to a data protection law by the European Union that prevents the transfer of the data of European users to the United States.

This problem has been dragging on since 2020 where the Data Protection Commissioner against Facebook The annulment of the Privacy Shield between the European Union and the United States concluded by ruling of the Court of Justice of the European communities.

European regulations on data prevent Goal enter the data of Europeans on US servers. According Goalprocessing user data across countries is crucial to your business, both from an operational and advertising standpoint.

However, when this controversy broke out, Goal He denied that there are alleged threats to the European Union to cease activities on the continent.

“We have absolutely no desire to withdraw from Europe, of course not. But the simple reality is that Goallike many other companies, organizations and services, relies on data transfers between the European Union and the United States to operate its global services,” said Markus Reinisch, Vice President for European Public Policy at Goal.

According to the European perspective, the problem is that the United States does not offer sufficient guarantees to protect the privacy of users’ personal data. Furthermore, if Goal does not give in to the data regulations of the European Union could mean a millionaire loss for the company.