Why Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman may be the best of all time

The trailer for The Batman, the new film about the Dark Knight that will be released in March 2022. The spotlight and the spirits have finally been rekindled for a character who has experienced a considerable setback after the Ben Affeck parenthesis inserted in a DC Extended Universe deprived of an authorial component strong behind. A trailer was enough and the world is already at the feet of the new Bruce Wayne: Robert Pattinson. But the actor, who doesn’t miss a movie, seems like the right man because too Matt Reeves is the right man. The director of Cloverfield and the Planet of the Apes reboot was also one who had Jeph Loeb himself in his screenwriting training, who gave birth to “The Long Halloween” and “Hush”, both of which are hugely successful across all arches. Batman narratives. For this, not only a writing and a characterization are expected terrific – to put it with the Americans, that is extraordinary – but also action sequences that satisfy the eyes and palate of the most demanding.

The Robert Pattinson factor

In line with the past, once again an actor on the crest of the wave was chosen to play Batman, or at least equal to the aura that the character emanates over time. A character who lives on indefinitely on paper, renews himself and reinterprets himself, just as he is now also in the cinema. From Adam West to Ben Affleck, thousands of different nuances captured by each narrative system and to the chemistry, to the magic that took place in the encounter with the actor. Robert Pattinson arrives at the role of Batman at the right moment: he is now light years away from Twilight’s Edward Cullen and has shown – from Cosmopolis to Tenet – that he is an actor ready to take the scene definitively.

The pandemic factor

Then there is the pandemic factor. The Batman is one of those postponed and postponed and postponed films; this has done nothing but add more pepper to the soup that is on the fire. The only doubt, but mine is a curiosity more than anything else, it remains to understand how the writing has managed so many characters / villains in one film only: The Riddler / Paul Dano, Carmine Falcone / John Turturro, Oswald Cobblepot / Colin Farrell , Selina Kyle / Zoe Kravitz. There is a lot of material and there is to remain confident. Indeed, let’s face it, there is no longer to remain in the skin. 2022, comes soon.

Read more from this author Loading... Advertisements