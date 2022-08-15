Why Melanie Griffith slept with lions when she was a child

The family of Melanie Griffith It is a cradle of talent when it comes to talking about the world of cinema. The 65-year-old actress is the daughter of the legend Tippi Hedren and mother of one of the stars of the moment, dakota johnson.

However, throughout her life she faced many problems for being the daughter “of”. The hardest thing about her was growing up without her father around, given that her mother and publicist Peter Griffith separated when she was just two years old. Back then, the two of them moved to Los Angeles and started a new story.

Tippi and Melanie with their beloved lions.

Over there, Melanie Griffith he had to suffer the harassment that his mother suffered from the director and master of terror, Alfred Hitchcock. It is common knowledge that the filmmaker had an obsession with Tippi Hedrenwhom he considered his muse, and for that reason he harassed her both psychologically and in other slightly stronger aspects.

This led Melanie to receive, when she was just a child, a wooden box very similar to a small coffin, with a doll identical to her mother inside, who was dressed in the same green dress that her mother wore in that time. Obviously that gift came from Hitchcock, whom Hedren defined years later as “crazy, cruel and vindictive.”

But Melanie Griffith He also had to survive some crazy things from his own mother and stepfather, The Exorcist’s executive producer, Noel Marshall. The couple became obsessed with lions when Tippi Hedren The movie Satan’s Harvest was being shot and they made the felines live with them and the girl on a small ranch in California.

Soon after, the actress, the producer, Melanie and his children would all shoot a new movie, Roar, in which the little animals they had living in their home also participated. That caused Dakota Johnson’s mother to suffer an accident in the middle of filming at the hands of one of the lions.

The moment of the attack of one of the lions on the actress.

Melanie Griffith she was scratched on the face and had to undergo reconstructive surgery with fifty stitches. Years later, more precisely in 2020, the actress spoke to The Daily Mail about that time and sure: “It was a crazy and dangerous time, for which I am grateful, because she made me strong.”