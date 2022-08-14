Why Melanie Griffith Twice Married And Divorced Dakota’s Father Don Johnson

The race of Melanie Griffith It started when I was very young, first as a model and then as an actress. She being the daughter of a muse and talented actress as she was Tippi Hedren led her to that, despite having experienced the harassment that her mother suffered from Alfred Hitchcock.

It was for the same reason of spending his whole life on film sets that at the age of 14 he met don johnson, his mother’s film partner in The Harrad Experiment, who was 22 years old at the time. She was quickly struck by her beauty and because, in addition, he was totally nude in that production.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson in their early days.

Soon after, they started a love story and Melanie Griffith, at the age of 15, moved in with the actor. At that time, the age difference was not so frowned upon and, above all, that she was younger. And for her position, although she was against it at first, Tippi Hedren He ended up giving her permission.

When the actress turned 18, she got engaged to don johnson and finally in January 1976 they got married. However, that long-awaited day was not all happiness, because the night before the wedding, the actor confessed that he had cheated on her with former Miss World Marjorie Wallace. Although she forgave him, the damage had already been done.

Six months after saying “yes, I do” in Las Vegas, they ended up separating. In November of that same year they already had the divorce signed. Each one remade his life, they had several romances and a marriage, in which both became parents for the first time. Melanie welcomed Alexander alongside actor Steven Bauer and don johnson Jesse with model Patti D’Arbanville.

But in a night of despair, and in the midst of fighting his addictions and his divorce, Melanie Griffith called her ex-husband. Together they began a relationship of friendship and long conversations on the phone in which she sought refuge in her battle against cocaine. Soon that relationship was mutating and they ended up betting on love again.

The couple in their second marriage.

On June 26, 1986 they remarried and in October of that same year he would come into their lives. dakota johnson, their daughter together. But that marriage would not last forever. Finally, in 1994, the divorce proceedings began and in 1955 they were already separated before the law.