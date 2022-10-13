Why men live less | Health & Wellness

An old man with a cane leaning on a railing in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Living longer is a widespread aspiration, but many methods of achieving it are unattractive. More than eighty years ago, in 1939, an experiment on rats developed at Cornell University (USA) managed to prolong the lives of animals by 33% by restricting the calories they ate and other recent studies suggest that, at least in some cases Being cold can help you live longer. Many animal experiments point to a widespread life-shortening trait, masculinity, and to a drastic method of prolonging it, castration. In groups of men in US psychiatric institutions, removing their testicles caused them to live an average of 14 years longer than those who kept their gonads, and historical studies of Korean eunuchs show that they also lived longer than men of the same social class.

The longer life expectancy of females in many species is a known fact, and that includes humans. An analysis of World Bank data shows that women live 5.2 years longer than men in high-income countries and 3.8 years longer in low-income countries. Between women in the countries with the highest life expectancy and men in the countries at the bottom of the ranking, the difference is close to 22 years.

A paper published in 2021 in PNAS analyzed 101 animal species in the wild and estimated that females lived 18.6% longer than males. Among humans, that difference is 7.8%, and finding out what the mechanisms behind these differences are, and even to what extent this variation can be reduced if social norms change, would help to extend healthy life in both genders. A study in more than 3,200 mice and published in Science last week identified several parts of the genome that influence longevity and found that these genetic effects vary by sex, but also showed that lifespan depends on many interacting traits. a very complex form with the environment.

Testosterone and estrogens

Starting with biological factors, the effects of castration suggest that there are hormonal factors behind the male disadvantage. Estrogens are known to benefit women because they reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and increase good cholesterol, and the opposite happens with testosterone, something that increases the risk of hypertension or cardiovascular diseases in men. In addition, androgens, which can grow sexually attractive traits like large antlers on a deer or striking musculature on a man, make these powerful-looking males weaker in their immune systems and more susceptible to infection and disease. .

This also suggests that the different evolutionary strategies of males and females can explain part of the differences in life expectancy. Manuel Collado, director of the Cellular Senescence, Cancer and Aging Laboratory of the Santiago de Compostela Health Research Institute (IDIS), recalls the idea of ​​Tom Kirkwood, who stated “that females have been selected by evolution to have better maintenance and greater reparation, because men are more disposable”. For a male, having a few years of dominance and access to females may be an adequate strategy to maximize his reproductive success, even if it implies risk and wear. “The females of many species need more time to have more offspring and to dedicate care to them so that they survive,” adds Collado.

Females of many species need more time to have more young and to care for them to survive Manuel Collado, director of the Cellular Senescence Laboratory

This may have been reflected in the biological particularities of each sex. A line of animal experiments indicates that having two X chromosomes is more protective than having the XY combination. In the second case, when a harmful defect appears in one of the two X chromosomes, it is silenced and its function is covered by an identical region of the one that remains intact. In the case of men, the Y chromosome, the one that produces testosterone and many of its differential traits, would leave them at the mercy of failure.

María Blasco, director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), considers that the greater longevity of females could also be due “to having longer telomeres, which in turn may be a consequence of the fact that the telomerase gene is activated by estrogens”. Telomeres are a protective element of chromosomes, the fundamental structures that store and preserve the genetic information necessary to live. Every time one of our cells divides to generate another, the telomeres stay a little shorter and the exaggerated shortening of these protective bands is associated with disease and premature aging. Blasco, who is also director of the Telomeres and Telomerase group at the CNIO, explains that her group “demonstrated that women’s telomeres are longer than men’s until menopause.” However, she also remembers that some protective factors in some circumstances can become a threat when new ones appear. Although men have smoked more and this is reflected in a greater number of lung cancer cases, “with the same number of cigarettes, women are at greater risk due to estrogen,” says Blasco.

This last point leads to the complex interaction between biology and environment. When longevity is analyzed by social stratum, poverty is clearly related to worse health status and shorter life expectancy. However, women around the world, who on average have less control over their lives and worse socio-economic conditions, are living longer. Impulsivity and sensation-seeking, something that may have a biological origin reinforced or attenuated by culture, is an important factor in the increase in male mortality, particularly during youth. Traffic data indicates that twice as many men die in traffic accidents as women and shows that men drive faster and more often after taking drugs. But this factor also indicates that there is immense room for improvement through sociocultural interventions in premature mortality of both sexes and in particular of males. In Spain, in 1989, 9,344 people died on the road; the figure dropped to 1,755 in 2019.

certain roles [de las mujeres] they are health protectors, such as the role of care, and boys also have more risk behaviors María Teresa Ruiz Cantero, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante

On a possible explanation for the greater female longevity despite the worst social conditions, María Teresa Ruiz Cantero, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante, points out that one possibility is “that now women have to develop the classic roles of their gender in addition to those implied by their incorporation into the labor market. “This makes women care, as a rule, more than their partners, and that makes it difficult for them to have more leisure time associated with tobacco and alcohol, for example,” she continues. “Certain roles are health-protective, such as the caregiving role, and also, particularly at younger ages, boys have more risky behaviors associated with substance use, reckless driving, or dangerous sports,” she adds. In general, she concludes Ruiz Cantero, “the reason for the greater longevity of women is a very big question that does not have a single answer, but when exposure to risks is similar, life expectancy is similar.”

Together with problems that are easy to identify, although difficult to solve, such as smoking or alcohol consumption, knowledge of the processes that explain aging and its differences by sex, still scarce, can help to develop strategies aimed at men and women. A recent study from the School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles (USA) concluded that, although women now live longer and also have more chronic health problems, these differences vary according to the time and place they live. be analyzed.

In the past, when infections were a major health concern, women’s better immune systems gave them a major advantage that has now been reduced. On the other hand, “the cardiovascular weakness of men can be palliated with risk control [como la tensión alta] and behavioral changes,” they wrote. “In a world dominated by cardiovascular disease and cancer, the role of differentiated behavior may increase in weight in explaining differences in disease prevalence. [o la mortalidad]”, they add. Different interventions can reduce the risks for each sex. “All over the world, men need treatments for blood pressure and women need fat management,” they exemplify.

In an attempt to separate as far as possible the biological and the cultural part of the greater female longevity, in 2004, Marc Luy, of the Federal Institute for Population Studies in Wiesbaden (Germany), compared mortality data of 11,000 Catholic monks and nuns from communities in Bavaria between 1890 and 1995. Unlike what happened among men and women in the general population of Germany, who saw female life expectancy increase relative to that of males after World War II, World War, among these cloistered people, the difference remained at a small maximum advantage for women of one year. Luy had discovered that there are alternative ways to castration to mitigate the harmful effects of uncontrolled desire in men, but they also involve difficult decisions.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.