Why migrant apprehensions on the US-Mexico border exceeded 2 million in one year for the first time

Migrants after being detained in El Paso, Texas, on September 12

More than two million migrants were apprehended at the US-Mexico border in the past year, a record number that is of political concern to the Biden administration.

According to new figures from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the figure of 2.15 million apprehensions represents a 24% increase from the previous year.

Statistics show that the number of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba increased dramatically, while the number of those from Mexico and the Northern Triangle of Central America – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – decreased.

In a statement, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said “failed communist regimes” were “driving a new wave of migration” across the border.

