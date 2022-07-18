Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Refuse to Give Their Kids Christmas Gifts or Inheritance Money

The sons of Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher They may have been born into luxury, but the couple is doing everything in their power to make sure their kids aren’t spoiled.

The couple has strict guidelines to keep their children humble. This even means no trust funds and, quite controversially, no Christmas gifts.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher want to donate to charity instead of spoiling their children.

In 2017, Kunis revealed that she doesn’t give her daughter Wyatt or son Dimitri gifts for Christmas.

Later that year, the “Bad Moms” star clarified that she’s not against gifts, she just doesn’t want spoiled kids.

“I give them gifts, I’m not like anti-gifts”Kunis said. “It’s just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband’s family, he and I literally give them a gift.”

He has also mentioned that the couple wants to raise respectful and humble children. As a result, they even made it a tradition to give one gift each year and donate any others to charity.

“We told our parents: ‘We beg you, if you have to give him something, choose a gift’”Kunis said.

“Otherwise, we’d like to make a charitable donation, to Children’s Hospital or a pet or whatever you want.’ That is our new tradition.”

Ashton Kutcher says he doesn’t plan to leave money to his children.



In a 2018 episode of the Dax Shepard podcast, “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”Kutcher talked about his children and how he won’t leave them any money in their wills.

“I am not going to create a trust for them. We will end up donating our money to charity and various things.”said.

Kutcher mentioned that he wants his children to be self-sufficient when they grow up. He also takes his children camping so they can learn to fend for themselves.

“I want them to be really clever”said. “Hopefully they’re motivated to have what they had, or some version of what they had.”

He hopes that his children will be independent enough to earn their own money when they are old enough.

That said, Kutcher has mentioned that he is more than willing to help his children when they need it.

“If my children want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I will invest in it”said.

Since both Kunis and Kutcher grew up in lower-middle-class families, they are aware of real-life struggles.

Kutcher mentioned that he had problems within his family growing up as his parents divorced when he was young, so he did not have a father figure.

“I don’t have a male figure that I know and admire who took on this role”said. “I’m inventing paper as I go.”

The couple knows that being a celebrity has its privileges and they just want to do what is best for their children by raising them to be good people.