Why Miley Cyrus Isn’t a Mariah Carey Fan

ads

With a huge catalog of hits and a vocal range that very few artists possess, Mariah Carey has been considered an inspiration to many over the years. However, one person who isn’t interested in what she has to offer is former “Hannah Montana” actress Miley Cyrus.

In a 2016 cover interview with ELLE, Cyrus explained why the “Vision of Love” hitmaker wasn’t for her. “I’ve never really been a fan because it’s so much about Mariah Carey,” she said, adding, “It’s part of her shtick; I can see through this. That’s part of what makes her a gay icon; like, it’s about Mimi! It’s about what she wears, and it’s about her. Speaking of her own artistry, Cyrus insisted that the music she makes is not about her. Instead, it’s about sharing its story and for listeners to connect with it.

It seems Carey didn’t directly respond to Cyrus’ words. When asked about the “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker the same year on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” during a game of “Does! She! Know! Her!? Carey, seemingly indifferent, said she briefly remembered meeting Cyrus in a bathroom once. In 2008, Cyrus and Carey sang alongside Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna to perform the charity single “Just Stand Up!” to raise funds for “Stand Up to Cancer”.