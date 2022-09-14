Why Nancy Pelosi was evacuated from the Capitol in the United States

Nancy PelosiSpeaker of the House of Representatives, had to be evacuated from Capitol of the United States for a alarm that went off this Tuesday in the building. Staff were also affected the CIA who held meetings on the spot.

The alarm began to sound around 4:45 p.m. in a basement of the Capitol Visitor Center. Journalists who were at the scene shared images of the evacuation operation.

Among that material were photographs showing Pelosi leaving the area escorted by security personnel. In addition, CIA personnel were evacuated, including its director, William Burns. They were diverted to the central Capitol building.

An hour later when he finished a record of the placethe circulation in the Visitor Center was rehabilitated.

According to reports, there was no smoke or fire in the basement. The main hypothesis is that the alarm began to sound due to a failure in a water pipe.

Democrat Pelosi and Republican Kevin McCarthy, from the minority in the House of Representatives, were meeting with the director of the CIA. In parallel was being carried out a conclave of the Intelligence Committeewhich in the face of the emergency moved to the old room where the Committee met.

The sound of the alarm triggered the evacuation protocols. The authorities ordered “remain calm” and “move safely to the exits.” Doors were also ordered to be unlocked upon completion of the evacuation of each room.

An hour later relief came. "The evacuation of the Capitol Visitor Center has already been cleared and will immediately be completed. the closure of other associated corridors", they communicated from the Capitol. "Re-entry is authorized", they closed.







Nancy Pelosi, at the time of being evacuated from the Capitol.

The Capitol Visitor Center it is an annex of the United States Congress building.

Located in the basement of the East Wing of the Capitol, receives thousands of tourists and it also has complementary facilities where official meetings are held.

In an area of 53,884 square metersthe Capitol Visitor Center is presented as the gateway for the millions of tourists who have come to the Congress building since December 2008, when the annex was inaugurated.

Over there movies are shown about the history of the Capitol. It also has a restaurant and gift and souvenir shops.

On Twitter: this is how a journalist told the evacuation in the Capitol

Andrew Solender, an Axios journalist accredited in the US Congress, recounted through his Twitter account minute by minute of the moment of tension that was lived in the Capitol when the alarm began to sound.

“Things are happening in the basement of the Capitol“, published along with a video in which the mermaids and you see, at the end of a corridor, security agents.

Just five minutes later, the chronicler updated the information about the situation that was still not very clear.







Evacuation of the Capitol told by a journalist.

He did it with another post in which he clarified that the Capitol Visitor Center was being evacuated and shared the note sent by the authorities and series of steps to follow indicated by them.

It read: “EVACUATE Capitol Visitor Center due to audible alarm. Occupants must: remain calm and move safely to exits; If it’s nearby, take roadside announcers outside; Close doors behind you but do not lock them; Immediately proceed to your designated assembly area and consult with your CAB.”







Evacuation of the Capitol.

Three minutes after said publication, he uploaded the photo that quickly went viral: Pelosi evacuating. He also published an image in which he showed the police deployment in the basement and others in which members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The director of the CIA was also here“said the journalist.







House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.

Finally, he tweeted the message with which the Capitol Police assured that the evacuation had gone well and that, after a review of the scene, there was no danger.

“ALL RELEASED. Capitol Evacuation, Visitor Center has been cleared and any associated road closures will be momentarily cleared. Re-entry is authorized,” the screenshot shared by Solender read.







The message that allowed evacuees to re-enter the building.

The Twitter thread concluded with a photo of the people re-entering the establishment.

