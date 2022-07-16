Why Nathalie Portman is taller in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, after her absence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: The Dark World. Not only that, but it becomes mighty thor (Mighty Thor), acquiring the same superpowers as Thor. But that meant having to make some adjustments to the actress’s physique. In addition to long exercise sessions to tone muscles, she had to modify her height so that the difference in height is not so great.

According to the comics, Mighty Thor literally gets taller, over 4 feet 3 inches. Portman, standing at 4 feet 2 inches, required production assistance to adjust to the height of the character he portrayed. Also to reduce differences between her and Chris Hemsworth, who measures 1 meter and 90 centimeters. The actress has explained it in the podcast D23 Insider from Disney.

“I’m 1.60 meters tall and my character is 1.80 meters tall. I don’t know if it’s happened before, that someone imagined a character played by an actor or actress who physically can’t put himself in their shoes. I’m grateful for all the magic cinematography that Marvel can get to make it possible in Thor: Love and Thunder. The way they got it is by setting up a platform,” he explained.

“We rehearsed the scene, laid out a path and built a long platform which I’m so thankful for, along with the crew who were very generous. Then Chris [Hemsworth] and Tessa [Thompson] they had to walk on it and pretend as if they weren’t jumping on it. She gave a few very comfortable moments, but she allowed me to look tall in the movie, so she was very helpful,” I continue.

Weeks ago, prior to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, Kevin Feige teased that Natalie Portman would look taller as Mighty Thor. But that was the only practical effect that they had to perform with the actress. All other physical changes were 100% exercise and muscle building.

The return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and especially as Mighty Thor, was one of the most anticipated moments in years by fans and enthusiasts of the franchise. But Thor: Love and Thunder It hasn’t been received with the best reviews, although we liked it a lot. If you didn’t like it, there’s an explanation.

Portman left the franchise after the disappointment caused by acting in Thor: The Dark World, a film with good reception at the box office but poor reviews. In addition to the internal problems during its production that caused the departure of director Patty Jenkins (wonder-woman), being replaced by Christopher Yost.

His return has been in phases. First through the reappearance of his character in Avengers: Endgame using discarded scenes from previous films. Later, she did voice acting for one of the episodes of the animated series What if…. Finally, ten years later, Natalie Portman returned to play Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.



