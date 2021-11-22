Why Netflix Works So Well

There are many reasons to explain the impact and success that Netflix has had and continues to have despite having rich and powerful rivals like Amazon, Apple and Disney. Among the most cited are the fact that he started streaming first, thus gaining a competitive advantage whose benefits still persist and the fact that he is almost everywhere and that from almost anywhere he can pull off a global success like Squid Game.

However, there is a technological aspect of Netflix that is often overlooked – or at least now taken for granted by many – which has been and continues to be crucial and almost essential for its success. So far Netflix has never had major problems that prevented its use by a considerable number of users. Generally, if there is at least a decent connection, Netflix is ​​always accessible.

It is not a foregone conclusion: it happened that gigantic social networks like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, platforms like Disney + and on a smaller scale even Dazn had problems all over the world. Netflix, on the other hand, no, not at that level: it hardly slows down and rarely shows a spinning wheel instead of moving images. Despite the pandemic and millions of people at home watching TV series, despite the many dubbing languages ​​and subtitles often available, despite all the subscribers who in a certain period end up watching a certain series all together, despite billions of hours of content played every month, Netflix doesn’t crashes, it does not work down.

As he recently told The Verge there are specific reasons that have to do with the choice, which Netflix made more than ten years ago, of a system for which it has so far spent over a billion dollars and with which it is able to independently move its heavy audiovisual content, from its servers to our screens. Before talking a little more in detail about the system, which is called Open Connect and that The Verge he called “Netflix’s secret ingredient”, but we need to talk briefly about how content – all content – is generally distributed everywhere by platforms such as Netflix.

A good part of the credit for how certain content, even a few gigs heavy, arrives on computers, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks and Chromecast, goes to CDNs: one that stands for Content Delivery Network (“Network for the delivery of contents “). CDNs are scattered around the world and serve to make the delivery of content closer, and therefore faster and more effective: including videos, but also sites and other types of files. They do this by taking copies of the contents for themselves, and then sorting them independently instead of the starting servers.

In simple terms, each CDN copies the contents present on the origin server of a site and inserts them into the servers of its data centers around the world. When a user requests that content, the CDNs have it ready, with no need to fetch it from the original server. In short, CDNs are physically closer to users than the origin servers and with their presence they help to sort, organize, manage and decongest internet traffic. The site How Video Works explains it thus:

A single video server responds to numerous streaming requests from devices around the world in a similar way to a single cashier responding to numerous inquiries from customers who, after choosing their products, are in the checkout line.

The result is not pleasant for either the individual cashier or the customers. CDNs, on the other hand, are something comparable to other cashiers who give them a hand by opening other cashiers.

Another important thing: most of the CDNs and POPs (“points of presence”) with which they are organized on the territory are managed by three large companies: Fastly, Akamai and Cloudflare. In addition to the internet and the essential services offered by internet access providers, most sites and apps therefore rely on the CDNs of one of these three companies. Consequently, as he wrote The Verge, even “most streaming services rely on third-party CDNs” to bring documentaries, films and series around the world.

Netflix, on the other hand, does not. Because it has Open Connect, a CDN system inside Netflix, a network with one and only purpose: to deliver Netflix content to each user who – perhaps after half an hour of research, doubts and various speculations – decides what to watch.

Netflix started working on it in 2011, when House of Cards it still didn’t exist and not long after the company stopped making money by renting DVDs. AND The Verge he exaggerates a bit in defining it as a “secret ingredient”, because although little is actually said about it, a lot is known about it. Back in 2016 Ken Florance, Netflix vice president of the area dedicated to “content delivery”, explained:

“Since launching the streaming service in 2007, Netflix has accounted for a significant and growing share of Internet traffic in all markets in which it was present. While third-party CDNs did a good job of distributing Netflix content (in addition to internet content of all kinds), we realized that we could be much more efficient, thanks to our knowledge of using Netflix from part of the subscribers “.

Netflix has spent over $ 1 billion on Open Connect since 2011, says it has at least 17,000 servers in over 150 countries, and has plans to add more. They are servers that receive and keep a copy of Netflix contents, and only those, so that they are ready for use everywhere and that they are not clogged with external contents.

Gina Haspilaire, vice president of Open Connect, told a The Verge: «With Open Connect we carry a copy of Bridgerton to the closest point to your internet service provider [o ISP, da Internet Service Provider]. Sometimes right inside the ISP’s network. By doing this we avoid that the ISP has to go and get it and then transfer it to many other servers ». In a transfer that involves times and possible problems (even on the internet, the greater the road and the more possible accidents or slowdowns), but also costs of various kinds.

Just as other services do on other CDNs, Netflix also sends three copies of each content to its servers (in turn divided into many smaller clips, but that’s another matter), each with a different level of resolution. , and therefore the size of the file. So you have the right copy ready for every need and, if necessary, switch from one to the other. It also happens on other services – it is quite easy to notice it for example by watching a football match – but Open Connect allows Netflix to do it in a basically fluid way, without annoying interruptions. “We adapt the content to the quality of the network, and not the other way around,” explained Haspilaire.

Open Connect is also perfectly integrated with the other components of Netflix, and also works well because it is able to exploit data on the tastes of its users, reworked by special algorithms. “We are able,” Florence explained five years ago, “to use sophisticated popularity models to make sure the right file is on the right server at the right time.” In other words, Netflix knows what’s popular in a certain place at a certain time, and has a lot of elements to try and predict what might become.

The Verge wrote that Open Connect has two types of servers: some are used to manage the fast delivery of content, others are used more as a repository, and can host up to 350 terabytes of data (that is 350 thousand gigabytes). If a piece of content becomes successful, it is first moved from the repository servers to those for fast delivery.

A few weeks ago, before anyone even started the first episode of Squid Game, Netflix had the series ready on some of its servers as close as possible to the place where the first viewer was. It goes without saying that, as far as possible, Netflix positions Open Connect’s servers based on where it has subscribers or hopes to earn them in the future.

The success of Open Connect, however, lies in how much and how Netflix managed to build its premises years ago, when its subscribers were just a few million, almost all in the United States (today there are about 200 million worldwide). According to Haspilaire, it was created because the company “knew it had to build a technological infrastructure capable of sustaining the expected level of traffic if successful. We felt that we would make it and we knew that the internet at the time was unable to support the level of traffic we would need in the world ».

Well before growing, Netflix prepared the necessary structure to support it in case it had grown, then updating it over time: a bet that definitely paid off.

