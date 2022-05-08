Why New Pokemon Games Aren’t Launching With Pokemon Home Compatibility

As all fans know, Pokémon Home is a service that allows you to have all the Pokémon in your collection in the same place. This program designed for Nintendo Switch, and also available as an application for mobile devices, allows us to store Pokémon from different games in the series.

We can transfer Pokémon from newer games to Pokémon Home and bring them into other games that they are compatible with. Pokémon Home is compatible with Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and the Pokémon Bank.

However, today we will talk about the reasons why the new Pokémon games are not yet compatible with Pokémon Home. It should be remembered that Pokémon Home is not currently compatible with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl or with Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These are the details that have been shared:

Having Pokémon Home available at launch could water down the core experience of the series. The simplest explanation for why new Pokémon games don’t support Pokémon Home at launch is that it’s a lower priority than getting the games out on time.

The fact that Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl had a lot of bugs at launch shows that the developers were too busy preparing the games and there wasn’t enough time to thoroughly test them. Unlike the time of Pokémon Red and Blue, new Pokémon games can be patched, so game-breaking bugs aren’t that big of a deal, as they can be quickly fixed by an update. Once the Pokemon games are fixed and the online infrastructure is in place/tested, then Pokemon Home compatibility becomes the priority.

The developers simply want players to engage with the game the way they envisioned at launch. If players had access to their entire Pokédex from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, they would have the opportunity to create the perfect team ahead of time and slay the content. Part of the magic of Pokémon (and why Pokémon Nuzlocke races are so popular) is the feeling of exploring and teaming up Pokémon found in the wild.

Pokémon games prevent the player from using high-level Pokémon too early, by using the medal system, but simply having a team of six well-balanced Pokémon with good stats early in the game would make everything considerably less difficult. easier, even if they were low level. If new Pokémon games lack support for Pokémon Home during the first few months of release, players will be forced to take on the games as new trainers with a single starter. The Pokémon Home is a great concept, but having access to it during the launch window of a new Pokémon game would make it easier to break games than it already is.

