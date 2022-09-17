why Neymar must defend more than Messi and Mbappé according to Galtier

On the eve of the clash of the 8th day of Ligue 1 between Lyon and PSG on Sunday at Groupama Stadium (8:45 p.m.), Parisian coach Christophe Galtier detailed the roles of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé about defensive tasks.

A team cut in two, stars who don’t run… The refrain is well known. At PSG, the MNM has long been the target of criticism for its lack of investment in defensive tasks. Under the orders of Christophe Galtier, the situation seems to have changed a little even if the performance of the Parisians on Wednesday against Maccabi Haifa (1-3) brought back some bad memories to the supporters.

This Saturday, before challenging OL on Sunday at the end of the 8th day of Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier was asked about the defensive withdrawal of his three attackers. “The three of them have a great experience of the high level. They have this ability during the match to make decisions on the pitch. But very often, especially at half-time or in the preparation for matches, obviously I asks the three for an investment.”

“Ney is the one with the best defensive withdrawal”

And the coach details the missions of his stars: “Of the three, we quickly realize that Ney is the one who has the best defensive withdrawal. He has this desire to be sometimes in this environment with three, with the other two (Verratti and Vitinha). To be more precise, Ney is the one who gives the best balance because he has these characteristics.”

If the Brazilian is therefore the attacker who defends the most, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi also have instructions: “Kylian keeps a lot of pressure on the opposing defense, continues ‘Galette’. When you are a defender and you have Kylian who prowls… It’s an important fixing point. We saw it against Haifa. If he succeeds in his face-to-face with the goalkeeper, the match can completely change its appearance. As for Leo, he has a register different too. He’s a player who is always very well placed to receive the ball. When we are in difficulty and we give the ball to Leo, he is very rarely lost. And he launches an attack very quickly afterwards.” , concludes Galtier.