Why not all people have been infected with Covid-19?

The country is plagued by similar cases: many entire families contracted Covid, but in several cases some of its members did not, despite living in the same place, sometimes in very small spaces. Why?

When the world has already been through the Covid-19 pandemic for two years, it continues to be one of the great unknowns. How is it possible that many people have not infected with Sars-CoV-2 despite the fact that they have shared with other infected people or have been directly exposed, or the question of whether in the future everyone will have to be infected.

A mystery that has researchers from different parts of the world conducting studies to understand exactly how immunity against coronavirus works. For now, the investigations carried out show that several causes could be associated with immunity to the virus.

One of the investigations, led by Imperial College London, suggests that this mysterious immunity may be in people who were exposed to other coronaviruses (such as those from the common cold) as that would have allowed it to produce memory immune cells (T cells) and could be the reason why some people test negative for Covid-19 despite living with someone who tested positive.

The researchers believe that these pre-existing T cells triggered an immune response that quickly dealt with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. before it could infect the individual and show a positive PCR test. They also found these T cells in the group that tested positive, but the levels were not as high.

“It has been scientifically proven that there are people who have resistance to some pathogens thanks to differences in their genes, allowing them not to get infected and it is possible that this is also happening in the case of Sars-CoV-2 with people who have a genetic resistance to contagion, a fact that is being studied by different groups of scientists in the world, but that has not yet been proven. points out Alexis Kalergis, academic from the Catholic University (UC), director of the Millennium Institute in Immunology and Immunotherapy (IMII) and director of the scientific-clinical studies that have been carried out in Chile with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dr. Rhia Kundufirst author of the study from the National Heart and Lung Institute of the same university, warned CNBC that “although this is an important discovery, It’s just a form of protection and I would like to emphasize that no one should rely on this alone. Instead, the best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including your booster dose.”

The vaccination status would also be a factor to consider when it comes to people immune to Covid-19, since “through vaccination (people) have achieved greater defense training, making it more efficient against pathogens,” says Kalergis.

Although it has been shown that vaccines against Covid reduce the chances of serious illness, as well as hospitalizations and deaths, and are still very effective against variants, they are known not to be 100% effective at preventing infection, and the immunity they provide declines over time.

Although vaccination cannot prevent people from coming into contact with the virus and becoming infected, “they have the advantage that they train the immune system to quickly detect and neutralize the virus, thus preventing or reducing the development of the disease,” he explains. the UC academic.

“In some cases, This level of immune protection is so high that the virus cannot replicate, so the person may not even develop symptoms and may not even realize they have been infected. for this microorganism. Therefore, to the extent that vaccination decreases the degree of severe symptoms and the severity of the disease, it could contribute to decreasing viral transmission”, he adds.

In addition, the fact that many people have been vaccinated (above 85% or 90%) “will protect those who, while vaccinated, have a weakened immune system or those who simply for some reason only known to them decided not to be vaccinated,” says the Dr. Cesar Bustos, infectologist at Clinica Universidad de los Andes.

Another question that has arisen during the pandemic is why two people with Covid can respond so differently to infection. One could have severe symptoms, for example, and the other could be asymptomatic. The answer could be in our genes.

Indeed “there are some disorders or some genetic alterations of some people that make their immune response to an infectious agent different from the great common of the population. But it is simply because a mutation or alteration in the genetic code from some part of the immune system of the person who has it”, says Bustos.

“Due to genetic causes, it is possible that in a population there are people resistant to contagion or infection, as has been reported for other viruses such as HIV. However, these cases are very exceptional. Usually, what happens most frequently is that there are people who do get infected with the virus and do not develop symptoms against an infectionpresenting asymptomatic cases”, explains Kalergis.

Researchers of the Imperial College are also conducting research, soon to be published, on immunogenetics (the relationship between genetics and the immune system) and Covid-19 infection, and have found that variations between people’s immune systems make a difference, at least whether or not you have a symptomatic disease.

The research focuses on different HLA (human leukocyte antigen) genes and is analyzing how these can affect a person’s response to Covidwith some HLA types more or less likely to experience symptomatic or asymptomatic infection.

Another international group of researchers released end of November 2021 a global search of people genetically resistant to Sars-CoV-2 infection. The team hopes that identifying the genes that protect these people could lead to the development of virus-blocking drugs that not only protect people from Covid-19, but also prevent them from transmitting the infection.

Photo: AFP

For now the question is how to find those people, besides knowing that success is not guaranteed. If there is genetic resistance to the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, there may be “only a handful” of people with this traitIsabelle Meyts, a pediatric immunologist and physician at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, who is part of the consortium behind the team of researchers, told Nature.

The team of co-authors from 10 research centers around the world, from Brazil to Greece, has already recruited about 500 potential candidates who could meet these criteriaand more than 600 people have contacted them to find out if they meet the requirements. The goal is to have at least a thousand people who can be studied.

“If indeed molecular characteristics are detected that make a person’s cells resistant to infection by this virus, it undoubtedly opens up possibilities for identifying factors that they can be used as targets for new vaccines and therapies to prevent or treat this disease. That is why the work carried out by different groups of scientists in Chile and in the world is so important”, emphasizes the director of the IMII.

A group of scientists is working to discover the molecular mechanisms that underlie the differences in our immune response against Sars-CoV-2, and the research has produced evidence suggesting that genetic traits, inherited from our ancestors, could offer protection or increase susceptibility to disease.

The scientists worked with influenza A virus, with which they infected blood samples derived from individuals with both European and African ancestry. The results, published in the journal Science, show that there is a significant amount of variation in gene expression levels between individuals of European and African descent.

Dr. Luis Barreiro, principal investigator in the Barreiro lab at the University of Chicago and corresponding author of the study, told the outlet Technology Networks that “we found thousands of genes for which gene expression levels in response to influenza A infection varied significantly between individuals of European and African descent, suggesting that ancestry effects are pervasive.”

“Our results show that differentially expressed genes by genetic ancestry are enriched among genes associated with Covid-19 disease severity. Therefore, our findings suggest that immune response variation may therefore interact with, or exacerbate, environmentally driven health disparities in viral susceptibility and morbidity, which occur for both influenza and COVID-19.”