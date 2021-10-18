‘Why not? I want to find more joy in life ‘

The singer posted a picture of her house already decorated with a large Christmas tree. “I began to experience freedom”
For Britney Spears it’s already Christmas. The 39-year-old pop star posted a photo of a large decorated tree on Instagram, revealing that she decided to start the festivities early.
Britney Spears: “I want more joy”
Britney Spears free, her father Jamie is no longer her legal guardian
“I’ll be honest. I’ve waited a long time to get rid of the situation where I am and now that we are here, I am afraid of doing anything and making mistakes ”the singer began. “For many years I have been told that if I succeeded in things, it would be over and it never happened. I worked alot and now that I am getting closer and closer to the end, despite being happy, I understand that many things scare me. I began to experience freedom when, for the first time four months ago, I received the keys to my car. I have not done anything to be treated as it has been for the past 13 years. I’m disgusted with the system and I would like to live in another country. This year I am celebrating Christmas early. Why not? I believe any reason for find more joy in life is a good idea ”. Finally he concluded: “Lord, have mercy on my family if you ever decide to do an interview. Meantime, I stay away from business, which are the only thing I have known in my whole life … “.
Britney Spears is free again
Britney Spears, from her father’s conservatorship to Free Britney. PHOTO
Britney Spears references are about hers freedom regained, as after 13 years he ceased to be under the legal guardianship of his father Jamie. In fact, at the end of the hearing at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny decided the Immediate suspension of Jamie Spears from the role of guardian, exactly as requested by pop star lawyer Matthew Rosengart. Jamie had controlled her daughter’s $ 60 million financial fortune since 2008. Britney’s lawyer called Jamie “a cruel, toxic man and violent “. Britney “wants him out of her life today and deserves to wake up tomorrow knowing that her father is no longer her guardian.” According to what has been revealed by the many documentaries released on the singer, James Spears isolated Britney from her friends and closest loved ones making it very difficult for her to even see her children. Thanks also to the supporters of the movement #FreeBritney it was also discovered that the man had also blocked his daughter’s credit cards and that he had also managed to manage the drugs that the singer had to take.