‘Why not? I want to find more joy in life ‘

Britney Spears: “I want more joy”

deepening





Britney Spears free, her father Jamie is no longer her legal guardian

“I’ll be honest. I’ve waited a long time to get rid of the situation where I am and now that we are here, I am afraid of doing anything and making mistakes ”the singer began. “For many years I have been told that if I succeeded in things, it would be over and it never happened. I worked alot and now that I am getting closer and closer to the end, despite being happy, I understand that many things scare me. I began to experience freedom when, for the first time four months ago, I received the keys to my car. I have not done anything to be treated as it has been for the past 13 years. I’m disgusted with the system and I would like to live in another country. This year I am celebrating Christmas early. Why not? I believe any reason for find more joy in life is a good idea ”. Finally he concluded: “Lord, have mercy on my family if you ever decide to do an interview. Meantime, I stay away from business, which are the only thing I have known in my whole life … “.