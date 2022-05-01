“Why not launch BuffettCoin?”

Key facts: “Bitcoin doesn’t produce anything,” investor Warren Buffett told a conference.

Buffet sees no point in Bitcoin and wonders why not launch a cryptocurrency of his own.

Investor Warren Buffett once again lashes out at Bitcoin as a valuable financial asset, noting that, unlike a farm or real estate, “Bitcoin doesn’t produce anything.”

Buffett further stated that I would not buy bitcoin (BTC) even at auction price, unlike what you would do with real estate and productive land. The finance specialist expressed himself in this way yesterday, April 30, from the Berkshire Hathaway annual conference, in the city of Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

“If you told me you had all the bitcoins in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it? I would have to sell them back to you one way or another (…) but they won’t do anything. Your department will produce homes and farms will produce food,” he said.

He also scoffed saying that “there are assets that are considered magical” and stated that someone could launch their own cryptocurrency, for example, the “BuffettCoin” and it would still be useless.

The main point of Buffett’s argument against Bitcoin is that, according to him, cryptocurrency is not an asset that produces tangible goods or that gives concrete returns. “For an asset to have a value it has to produce something, and besides, we already have a legal currency, so in the end, there is no reason for the United States government to replace its money,” he said, holding up a dollar bill.

Bitcoin, the asset least recommended by “dinosaur” investors

At the same table from where Buffett gave his statements was Charlie Munger, who is also world-renowned for his career as an investor and dared to give his opinion on Bitcoin.

“I also have a piece of advice for you: when you have your retirement account and your advisor tells you to throw your money in bitcoin (BTC), just say no,” Munger said followed by applause from the audience.

Buffet (left) and Munger (right) expressed negative views on bitcoin at a recent conference. Screenshot/ youtube.com

Last year CriptoNoticias reported that BTC had a higher market capitalization than 47 of the 48 companies Warren Buffett was involved in at the time. Currently, it is striking that BTC capitalization exceeds that of Berkshire Hathawaythe same firm that organizes the conference from where on this occasion Buffett and Munger attacked Bitcoin.

It should be remembered that Munger is a vice president of the Berkshire Hathaway firm and that on several occasions, as early as 2013, he referred to Bitcoin as “rat poison”.

Bitcoin is in the top 10 assets with the largest capitalization in the world Source: CompaniesMarketCap

Thus, Buffett’s opinion remains the same as the previous statements he gave regarding the usefulness of Bitcoin, since during 2020 he also stated that nothing could be done with this cryptocurrency except sell it.

Bitcoin: an asset with many productive angles

The logic of investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger cannot be applied to an asset like Bitcoin, since this cryptocurrency and technology does not function as a company or commodity that provides returns.

However, as Bitcoin grows, angles appear and consolidate that allow propose it as a viable investment asset.

For example, the adoption of its technology among millions of users It is allowing the birth of companies that offer services for the exchange and sending of international remittances, which increases the demand for this asset and the construction of an industry based on Bitcoin.

In the same way, more countries are riding the Bitcoin wave by adopting it as legal tender, means of payment or permitted asset, such as Panama, Cuba and the Central African Republic, in addition to the well-known case of El Salvador.

On the other hand, Bitcoin mining is an industry closely related to the production and distribution of energy, which turns its processing power or hashrate into an asset with which financial decisions can be made and returns generated.

An example of the massive adoption of Bitcoin is the growth of the network or second-layer solution known as Lightning, which increased its capacity by 200% in the last year.

Lastly, the speculative approach is also a point in Bitcoin’s favour, as the cryptocurrency has steadily appreciated since its inception. In fact, according to specialists, from now on BTC could start a new rally bullish.