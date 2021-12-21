Why Not Panic With Omicron From Investing.com



The Omicron variant proves that the pandemic is not behind us. Economies are now better equipped to deal with a new wave of contagions but virus-related developments can certainly still affect the business cycle. Many governments have imposed travel restrictions, the use of super green passes and the use of masks even outdoors, waiting to know if the high number of mutations in the strain is able to somehow evade vaccines.

“The picture, however, is not entirely negative”, say the Pictet Asset Management experts according to whom, despite the increase in uncertainty, the prevailing trend worldwide is towards the reopening and near normalization of economies. All this leads Pictet AM executives to maintain a neutral positioning on equities and remain negative on bonds.

Probable new wave of growth

“Supply difficulties are gradually easing and we believe inflationary pressures will peak in the coming months, and then decline for the rest of 2022. A new wave of growth and, above all, a long-awaited recovery in the services sector is likely. , even if in part reduced by the emergence of the Omicron variant ”, explain the professionals of Pictet AM whose forecasts on economic growth are higher than the average of analysts.

“Globally, we expect earnings to rise by 16% over the next year (versus analysts’ estimates of around 7%). Profit growth higher than general forecasts is more likely in the Eurozone and Japan (where the economic recovery is still incomplete). This brings positive outlook for the consumer discretionary stocks sector, which we have promoted from negative to neutral, ”the Swiss investment house’s experts report.

The favorites are financials

Meanwhile, according to Pictet AM, the procurement difficulties affecting the automotive sector should soon begin to ease, pushing up sector earnings revisions. The real estate sector is also appreciated (convenient compared to its history of the last twenty years and functional as a partial hedge against inflation) while the favorites are financial stocks.

“Valuations remain attractive despite the strong rally this year, while banks’ profitability could improve with rising bond yields. Furthermore, the obstacles to the distribution of dividends have been largely eliminated by the regulatory authorities “point out the managers of Pictet AM who, on the contrary, have downgraded both utilities and basic consumer goods from a neutral position to an underweight. .

More ‘flat’ yield curve

In fixed income probable, according to Pictet AM, an increase in yields in the wake of persistent inflation and the orientation of central banks to revoke monetary policy stimuli. “A further flattening of the yield curve is possible in the next year, especially in the United States. We maintain an underweight position on longer-dated bonds which do not offer investors any extra compensation for inflation risks, “say the professionals of Pictet AM.

Which, again in the bond sector, downgraded US investment grade corporate bonds bringing them to underweight, the same judgment adopted for US high yield debt.

“The only interesting segment in fixed income – and one that we continue to overweight – is Chinese government bonds. They offer attractive returns, are subject to relatively weak inflationary pressures in China and have demonstrated diversification benefits. In addition, they are denominated in yuan, a currency that we believe will appreciate over the long term due to strong structural trends, ”commented Pictet Asset Management experts.

This article was written exclusively by Financialounge.com for Investing.com. Every week, Financialounge.com’s “Market View” offers original interviews with investment houses on central market themes that will be reported exclusively on our site. It does not constitute an investment solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation