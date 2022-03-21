Why omicron is so deadly in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — During most of the COVID-19 pandemic, life in Hong Kong remained a pretense of normalcy. The city maintained one of the strictest border controls in the world, imposing a quarantine of up to three weeks in hotels for arriving travellers. The small waves of cases were quickly stopped with extensive contact tracing, rigorous isolation in hospitals and supervised quarantines in specific centers. There were mandatory mask regulations, but they were hardly needed: For the most part, the general population began wearing them spontaneously in early January 2020. This frenetic city of 7.5 million people was never confined.
But now Hong Kong is in trouble with the omicron variant. Once this variant found its way through the city’s border controls in January, it was assumed that, given its high contagiousness, there would be a general transmission.
The situation in Hong Kong speaks volumes, because the city had many advantages: money, a massive free vaccination campaign, and plenty of time to prepare for the demands of local outbreaks. However, when the most vulnerable segment of the population remains unvaccinated and scientific data on the effectiveness of the vaccine is ignored, nothing is enough.
Hong Kong has one of the highest population densities in the world, and living space is at a premium. Overcrowding in homes may have contributed to the contagion of entire families. This breakneck pace of contagion outpaced contact tracing efforts and isolation centers. In a modeling study it is estimated that there were 3.7 million local infections in a matter of weeks.
Although the omicron caused a sharp increase in cases around the world, Hong Kong stands out sadly for its rate of deaths from COVID-19. The city’s Covid death toll is among the highest on record at a single point in time during the pandemic. Emergency rooms are overwhelmed, hospitals are overwhelmed, and care facilities are grappling with devastating outbreaks. As a doctor who has worked in Hong Kong for over a decade, it is heartbreaking for me to witness this. How did one of the world’s richest cities come to this, more than two years after the start of the pandemic?
The most important factor underlying this disturbing death toll is the slow penetration of vaccination among Hong Kong’s older population. Since early 2021, Hong Kongers have been given a choice between two options: an mRNA vaccine (Comirnaty, made by BioNTech and Fosun Pharma) and an inactivated vaccine (CoronaVac, made by the Chinese company Sinovac). Almost as soon as the campaign began, a continuous hammering of disinformation about the vaccine began on social networks.
A small number of deaths occurring within 14 days of vaccination—and whose relationship to the vaccine was ruled out after investigations—was wildly used as supposed proof that the new vaccines were not safe, especially for older people, who, ironically, They were the ones who needed them the most.
In addition, due to the “zero covid” policy, until this year there had been very few cases in the communities. This likely contributed to further vaccine hesitancy, as COVID-19 was not perceived as a credible threat. The public vaccination campaign failed to correct this distorted perception of risk, and the incentives to get vaccinated came too late. The vaccination passport for restaurants and indoor activities was not implemented until February 2022. As a result, vaccination penetration among people aged 70 and over at the beginning of this year was less than 50 percent. Most Hongkongers had not contracted the virus before, meaning vaccination was the only effective way to build a wall of protection against severe COVID-19. All of this turned Hong Kong into a time bomb that is now exploding in slow motion.
The Hong Kong case is not about a trade-off between mRNA vaccines and inactivated vaccines. Although three doses of the mRNA version are more effective against omicron, both types provide some degree of protection against severe disease. Even if all the elderly people in Hong Kong had opted for the inactivated vaccine, the situation would not be as bad as it is now.
The figures speak for themselves: about 90 percent of those who died in the fifth wave in Hong Kong had not received both doses of the vaccine. For an unvaccinated person over the age of 80, the case fatality rate in Hong Kong is huge: 12 percent. This rate drops to 3 percent for those who have received two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine.
There were other factors that contributed to this debacle. The infrastructure of the highly affordable, publicly subsidized health system has long suffered from a permanent shortage of space and staff, leaving hospitals vulnerable when demand soared. The omicron has brutally exposed these cracks. A more contagious virus that affected a larger population, the vast majority of which was not properly vaccinated, caused a multitude of patients to crowd into emergency rooms. Temporary triage stations had to be set up in front of hospitals, where people often had to wait a long time in the cold to be hospitalized in centers that, in turn, quickly became overwhelmed. Many health professionals were asked to isolate themselves, because they were contagious and exacerbated the problem.
We are now seeing a decentralization of health care to care centers and specific community clinics. Oral antivirals are finally being made available to vulnerable unvaccinated people in communities. Hong Kong is being forced by circumstances to abandon a useless containment strategy and try to mitigate the worst effects of the local epidemic. However, it is too late for the more than 4,000 people who have died, many of whom were elderly residents in care facilities.
Hong Kong could have fared better in its fight against omicron if vaccination rates had been much higher. The experience of the city belies the simplistic account of the levity of the omicron. Its severity is largely contextual. And, in the context of Hong Kong, the omicron unleashed a perfect storm.
Siddhartha Sridhar (@sid8998) is a clinical virologist in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong.