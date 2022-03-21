Why omicron is so deadly in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has one of the highest population densities in the world, and living space is at a premium. Overcrowding in homes may have contributed to the contagion of entire families. This breakneck pace of contagion outpaced contact tracing efforts and isolation centers. In a modeling study it is estimated that there were 3.7 million local infections in a matter of weeks.

Although the omicron caused a sharp increase in cases around the world, Hong Kong stands out sadly for its rate of deaths from COVID-19. The city’s Covid death toll is among the highest on record at a single point in time during the pandemic. Emergency rooms are overwhelmed, hospitals are overwhelmed, and care facilities are grappling with devastating outbreaks. As a doctor who has worked in Hong Kong for over a decade, it is heartbreaking for me to witness this. How did one of the world’s richest cities come to this, more than two years after the start of the pandemic?

The most important factor underlying this disturbing death toll is the slow penetration of vaccination among Hong Kong’s older population. Since early 2021, Hong Kongers have been given a choice between two options: an mRNA vaccine (Comirnaty, made by BioNTech and Fosun Pharma) and an inactivated vaccine (CoronaVac, made by the Chinese company Sinovac). Almost as soon as the campaign began, a continuous hammering of disinformation about the vaccine began on social networks.

A small number of deaths occurring within 14 days of vaccination—and whose relationship to the vaccine was ruled out after investigations—was wildly used as supposed proof that the new vaccines were not safe, especially for older people, who, ironically, They were the ones who needed them the most.

In addition, due to the “zero covid” policy, until this year there had been very few cases in the communities. This likely contributed to further vaccine hesitancy, as COVID-19 was not perceived as a credible threat. The public vaccination campaign failed to correct this distorted perception of risk, and the incentives to get vaccinated came too late. The vaccination passport for restaurants and indoor activities was not implemented until February 2022. As a result, vaccination penetration among people aged 70 and over at the beginning of this year was less than 50 percent. Most Hongkongers had not contracted the virus before, meaning vaccination was the only effective way to build a wall of protection against severe COVID-19. All of this turned Hong Kong into a time bomb that is now exploding in slow motion.