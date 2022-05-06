Why one of the main people responsible for selling WhatsApp to Facebook regrets

Drafting

WhatsApp is the second largest platform of Facebook.

Neeraj Arora helped broker the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook for about $22 billion in 2014.

Eight years later, the then commercial director of WhatsApp assures that he regrets for having contributed to the sale.

“No one knew at first that Facebook would become a Frankenstein’s monster that gobbled up user data and spit out dirty money. Neither do we,” Arora wrote in a Twitter thread she posted on May 4.

“Today, WhatsApp is the second largest Facebook platform (even larger than Instagram or FB Messenger). But it is a shade of the product we poured our hearts into and wanted to build for the world,” said Arora.

WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2009, as an application that allowed international communication among users paying a dollar to download it, Arora recalled.

“For people (like me) with relatives in several countries, WhatsApp was a way of stay connectedwithout paying long-distance SMS or call charges,” he said.

When the negotiation began, Facebook agreed to certain unchangeable conditions for the founders of WhatsApp: not to use user information for data mining, not to publish advertisements nor implement cross-platform tracking, Arora explained.

image source, Getty Images Caption, WhatsApp was sold to Facebook for about $22 billion.

He recalled that Facebook approached WhatsApp with “a offer that seemed like a partnership,” based on “full end-to-end encryption support, no ads, full independence in product decisions, and a place on the board for Jan Koum.”

However, “in 2017 and 2018, things started to look very different“, he indicated.

The former commercial director recalled that in 2018 “the details of the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal came to light”, and the co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, “sent a tweet that shocked the strateithersphere of social networks”.

“The time has come. #DeleteFacebook“, Acton published in his personal account in March 2018 to support the conviction against Facebook for having allowed the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to collect data from millions of users of the social network without their consent and use it to design political propaganda.

“Tech companies need to admit when they’ve done something wrongArora added.

At the end of the thread, he said that he is not the only one who regrets that WhatsApp has become part of Facebook.

