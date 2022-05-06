Business

Why one of the main people responsible for selling WhatsApp to Facebook regrets

Photo of Zach Zach12 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A man looks with surprise at a mobile phone

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

WhatsApp is the second largest platform of Facebook.

Neeraj Arora helped broker the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook for about $22 billion in 2014.

Eight years later, the then commercial director of WhatsApp assures that he regrets for having contributed to the sale.

“No one knew at first that Facebook would become a Frankenstein’s monster that gobbled up user data and spit out dirty money. Neither do we,” Arora wrote in a Twitter thread she posted on May 4.

“Today, WhatsApp is the second largest Facebook platform (even larger than Instagram or FB Messenger). But it is a shade of the product we poured our hearts into and wanted to build for the world,” said Arora.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach12 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

FDA restricts the application of the J&J vaccine in the US due to the risk of blood clots | Univision Health News

59 mins ago

Price of the dollar today, May 5: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

3 hours ago

Sharp declines on Wall Street after the Fed’s decision to raise the interest rate in the United States by 50 basis points

5 hours ago

Sharp declines on Wall Street after the Fed’s decision to raise the interest rate in the United States by 50 basis points

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button