Why. One of the most famous TV hosts in the US sold this house for 17 times more than he paid for it

The supermodel cara delevingne She solidified her career by walking for the world’s most prestigious brands and then pushed the limits of her talent by showcasing her acting skills and starring in movies on the big screen.

Beyond his small papers, Jimmy Fallon positioned himself as a driver in the United States and has one of the most well-known talk shows in the world. In the past, their paths have crossed in more than one interview of the talk show and now they’ve done it again with their real estate investments. The duo of characters from the show have something new in common: a luxury apartment in exclusive New York City.

Fallon had bought the property in 2002, when the apartment was a one-bedroom apartment. Getty Images

Located on Gramercy Park East at 34, it is a triplex of four units. The project, built in 1883, has nine floors and is an exposed brick building. The historic building has also attracted other famous personalities in the past, such as actors James Cagney and Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

However, the one who left the biggest mark on the building was Fallon. What is now a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home 20 years ago was the one-bedroom bachelor pad the comedian bought for $850,000 at just 27 years old. In other words, in the time that has elapsed since then, the apartment appreciated more than 17 times its original price. Throughout the two decades, the comedian climbed his career and, simultaneously, he was enlarging his apartment in a triplex. The 464 m² is divided into three floors with a private staircase and hidden passageways.

Upon entering her new home, the woman who has been a model since she was 10 years old will now enjoy a foyer that opens up the unit’s seventh floor and connects the space to the first floor living room. On this level there are also other service areas such as the chef’s kitchen-dining room with views of the park and a pantry. Two bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms and an office complete the floor.

In this house there is also space for entertainment. The preferred hangout for Fallon’s daughters, both under 10, who enjoyed the monkey bar kiddie rides in that room. For the enjoyment of adults, the eighth floor has a lounge with an old fashioned bar and gas stone fireplace for a night out with friends.

Moreover, the flat also has a private gym that also has a massage bed and a steam shower. Ideal for celebrities, the property comes with the keys to Gramercy’s private park.

The driver along with his wife, film director Nancy Juvonen, were in charge of the renovation. To give the property a new look, they restored the window frames and the wooden floors. However, they kept their spirit of the past alive and wallpaper and antiques from the 1940s are still preserved.