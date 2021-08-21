Why OnlyFans prohibits sexually explicit content and what it gains from it

No more porn on OnlyFans. The paid social network, which has become a source of income for sex workers around the world, which they sell hot photos and videos in exchange for a registration fee, it will permanently ban sexually explicit content in October. Quickly becoming a billion dollar business, thanks above all to porn stars, aspiring and exhibitionists looking for easy money, the site changes course, with a turnaround that has already dissatisfied the many users, both among the performer than among fans.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by Englishman Timothy Stokely. A few years later the tycoon Leo Radvinsky, an authority on the world of porn and owner of MyFreeCam, virtual peep show portal, has entered society, helping to blow up the phenomenon.

Why OnlyFans has banned sexually explicit content and what it gains from it

Now that the site has gone mainstream, however, the vocation to the world of amateur porn risks destroying society. In the face of the great popularity of the moment, OnlyFans is in fact looking for new investors, who would be reluctant to finance a company whose core business is in the porn industry, too. unpredictable also due to the continued birth of new realities and technologies.

With 375 million net revenue in 2020 and a forecast of 1 billion and 200 million for 2021, based on data published by Axios, OnlyFans is not afraid of losing a large slice of the public. There are currently around 7 million paying fans, who have guaranteed revenue of over 3.2 billion to content creators. More than 300 of these manage to earn figures that exceed the million dollars a year.

But not all that glitters is gold, and to survive and capture the attention of business partners, OnlyFans has decided to change its user base to ensure more longevity to your platform e earnings higher indirect to current ones, both from advertising and from investors.

What happens now to OnlyFans without sexually explicit content: the assumptions

The strategy would be to go back to the initial concept with which the site was conceived, that is to create an alternative communication channel between celebrities and real fans, willing to pay in order to see exclusive content, such as previews of songs and films and vlogs. personal. The rapper has already registered on the site Cardi B and the actors Tyler Posey And Bella Thorne, and other celebrities may go down that route.

The danger, however, is that the diaspora of sex industry operators will take away most of the users, leaving OnlyFans uninhabited. In 2018, new policies against sexually explicit content brought the Tumblr microblogging site to rout. Bought by Yahoo for over $ 1 billion, it was then resold for just $ 3 million. To demonstrate the truthfulness of the phrase that “sex always sells“.