Why Ovidio Guzmán will not be immediately extradited to the US

The Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, explained that after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán alias The mouse, there is no procedure to be extradited to the United States in recent days. This is because “the formalities of the arrest must be fulfilled.” In addition, the secretary pointed out that the drug trafficker must comply with the internal process which gave rise to the order of the US authorities.

“I would assume that we are going to carry out a process in Mexico in accordance with the law. Of the extradition we will see as it goes advanced what elements does it provide And what criteria will the prosecution follow? For today I would expect a process here” commented Marcelo Ebrard.

In the early morning of this January 5th, the leader of the minorsOvidio Guzmán, was captured by members of the National Guard, Ninth Military Zone and other intelligence authorities of the country in Culiacán, Sinaloa. This was reported by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, at a press conference in conjunction with the National Security Cabinet.

According to information from the Mexican authorities, the drug trafficker Guzmán was transferred from the Sonoran capital to the Mexico City in an Air Force aircraft. He was sent to the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime.

